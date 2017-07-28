A Cathedral & City In Flow Motion | ‘Norwich’ Is An Endearing Flow Motion Timelapse

We’ve featured the works of Rob Whitworth before, and for good reason. Then again so has just about every news outlet and again for good reason. Rob has not only managed to be involved with the BBC’s Planet Earth II series, but managed to take something relatively common and make it uncommonly good: timelapses, and in particular flow-motion.

Rob’s claim to fame has been the flow motion timelapse films he has done for cities all over the world at the request of their tourist boards, and we’re not talking about obscure suburban municipalities and one stoplight towns. We’re talking about major metropolises like Dubai, Barcelona, Kuala Lumpur, and even the enigmatic PyongYang. His latest work though? It’s a bit different, perhaps a bit more humble, and for it it may be a bit more endearing. It’s of Norwich, in England. That it is also a Vimeo Staff Pick and got a personal shout out from Russell Crowe doesn’t hurt either.

When you think of England as someone unfamiliar with it you’ll likely think of London, red phone booths and double-decker buses, but England is much more than that and full of towns and cities with rich character and histories. Norwich is one such. As someone who has spend a lot of time in East Anglia, in Colchester and in Norwich, I can attest to that.

For centuries Norwich was the second largest city in England after London, and today it still is a critical political district, and known for its universities and their immense, daily open air market. But there’s another thing that it’s known for, and that is its cathedral. It’s gorgeous.

Historical tradition going back to the 16th century was that a place could not be named a city in the UK unless it had a diocesan cathedral, and the one in Norwich is a beautiful one. The flow motion video here does a really nice job highlighting it, and perhaps what Rob deserves most credit for is really bringing a sense of familiarity and warmth to the city. He and team make you feel like you’re really there, and that you know it. It’s a nuance that more filmmakers and photographers should pay attention to because it’s not an easy feat. It’s a great example of how to make a project feel personal.

You can check out below, and then find some of his other works below that. You can also find more from Rob here.

Some of the Gear we know Rob has relied upon for his films:

Nikon D800

Nikon D7100

Nikon D3200

Nikon 10.5mm f/2.8 ED AF DX Fisheye

Nikon 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5G ED AF-S DX

Nikon 16-35 f/4G AF-S VR Zoom

Nikon 28mm AF f/2.8D

Nikon 50mm f/1.4G AF-S

Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G ED AF-S VR II