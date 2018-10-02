8 Educational Events Happening Before February 2019

Education is by far one of the easiest ways to challenge your artistry as a photographer and grow as a professional. By forcing yourself to get out of our comfort zone and learn new lighting & photo concepts, you will grow exponentially as an artist.

We’ve rounded up some special educational events taking place throughout the rest of 2018 and into the early parts of 2019 to give you the opportunity to grow and learn from some industry greats:

Topic: The Wedding Symposium: A Stills and Motion Story

Speakers: Pye Jirsa, Kevin Shahinian, Ning Wong, and Dina Douglass

Where: Canon Burbank, 3400 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91505

When: Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 7PM – 9PM

Cost: FREE

Register: Here

What will they be discussing?

All four panelists will share their experiences being in the wedding industry and touch on various subjects pertaining to gear, business strategy, and workflow:

Client relationships

Finding your style

Pricing, deliverables, packages; staying competitive in a competitive market

Equipment: cinema bodies/DSLRs/cameras that do both

Second shooters/Drones

Understanding efficient workflow

Marketing/advertising/Social Media

Topic: Keys to High End Weddings: A Blueprint for Boutique Wedding Studios

Speakers: Vanessa Joy

Where: Canon Live Learning Orange County, 123 Paularino Avenue

Costa Mesa, California 92626

When: Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 7PM – 9PM

Cost: FREE

Register: Here

What will she be discussing?

Join Vanessa Joy at the Canon Experience Center to find out exactly what she does to book $9-27,000 weddings and how she’s created successful packages and pricing to turn a profit. Understand the psychology and math behind booking your top packages and creating value for your clients. Come learn exactly how to create a sustainable high-end business model that leaves your clients beyond happy and knowing that you were worth every penny.

Topic: Why Authenticity Always Trumps Creativity with Pye Jirsa

Speaker: Pye Jirsa

Where: Canon Live Learning Orange County, 123 Paularino Avenue

Costa Mesa, California 92626

When: Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 7PM – 9PM

Cost: FREE

Register: Here

What will he be discussing?

As a photographer, being creative is a must. It’s part of the job and expectations that come with the title of a professional artist. In this lecture, Pye is going to give you tips and techniques that you can use to add authenticity to your images that can’t be as easily replicated as a technique.

Topic: Posing and Lighting: Time Crunched Weddings Workshop

Speakers: Vanessa Joy

Where: Canon Live Learning Orange County, 123 Paularino Avenue

Costa Mesa, California 92626

When: Thursday, October 18th, 2018 10AM – 5PM

Cost: $249 (Limited Seats)

Register: Here

What will she be discussing?

November 12th – Canon Burbank, California

Topic: Special FX with the EOS R

Speaker: Pye Jirsa

Where: Canon Burbank, 3400 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91505

When: Monday, November 12th, 2018 12PM – 2PM

Cost: FREE

Register: Link in progress

Topic: To Be Determined

Speaker: Charmi Patel Peña

Where: Real Life Conference 2018, Canmore, Alberta, Canada

When: November 6th-8th, 2018

Cost: $1,375 CAD

Register: Here

What will she be discussing?

From an Indian immigrant’s child, first generation American to the first woman of color Nikon Ambassador, the messages the world tried to send Charmi about what she SHOULD be doing – and even COULD be doing – and what her gut said about what all women were capable of, never quite met. From her lesson’s learned to tangible ways we can each use our businesses and voices to bring each other up, she hopes everyone will walk away ready to conquer the world, and support every one of their sisters of all colors in doing the same.

Topic: How to Market Your Photography Business (Offline)

Speakers: Amii & Andy Kauth

Where: Teatro Francisco Arriví, Calle del Parque, San Juan, 00909, Puerto Rico

When: Thursday, November 15th, 2018 2PM

Cost: $150

Register: Here

What will they be discussing?

This is a special conference to help Puerto Rico. The conference is produced by donations from our sponsors while 100% of registration fees are donated directly to hurricane relief funds. With over 15 live talks and private workshops from Fearless Photographers from all around the world, this is surely an event you don’t want to miss.

Topic: 3-Day Wedding Intensive Sponsored by Leica Akademie

Speakers: Jay Cassario & Bud Johnson

Where: Savannah, GA

When: January 11th-13th, 2019

Cost: $699

Register: Here

What will they be discussing?

Jay Cassario and Bud Johnson will be covering the entire process that goes into being a successful wedding photographer by teaching the techniques that got them to where they are today in a very tough and over-saturated industry. Each day will include shooting, with an engagement shoot on the first day, a full wedding on the 2nd, a portfolio review on the 3rd, plus much much more. You will be pushed outside of your comfort zone, so be prepared, this far from a cookie cutter workshop. Read more about the workshop here.