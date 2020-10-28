In this video, the COOPH photographers show you easy yet effective ways to improve your images with unique lighting sources. They utilize everyday objects like glasses or utensil holders to make their images stand out. Without giving away anything from the behind the scenes of this video, here are some of the final results from these affordable and easy DIY light tricks you can do at home!

My personal favorite is the Laptop Lighting trick! Since I’ve started to do more product photography at home during the pandemic, this one is something that never even remotely occurred to me before, and I can’t wait to get my new mirror delivered so that I can try this myself ASAP!

1 Cloud Light

2 Laptop Light

3 Light Brush

4 Liquid Light

5 Poetry Light

6 Crystal Light

7 Dotted Light

8 Party Light

