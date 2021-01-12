When you hear the word “Composite” used in photography talk, what’s the first thing that pops into your mind? Is it surreal syfy landscapes? Movie/book poster art? How about Miniature work?

Well this week, the COOPH photographers show you how to change the size of people in your images in order to tell new stories and create unique compositions. Check out the eight creative ideas they came up with – from the ultimate lens cleaner to coffee cups that finally are the right size! In this quick video, the COOPH team will show you their process they went through to capture their props and people (including the scale “stand-in models”) to create some truly fun and creative shrunken world photographs.

After watching the video, you can see how they made sure to photograph the models in the same lighting scenarios (well as much as possible), to make the composite work in Photoshop easier. Did these tips give you any ideas? Have any tips of your own to share? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below, and share any composites you’ve made as well.