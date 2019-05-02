7 Simple Landscape Photography Tips From Mads Peter Iversen

One of the great benefits of having a mentor is the time you save learning the ins and outs of your mentor’s skillset. As photographers, we’re always looking for ways to streamline the learning process so that we can start capturing memories at the highest possible level in the least amount of time. For landscape photographers, shoots tend to require extensive planning and resources just to get to a location. The last thing you want to do is make the trek only to realize too late how unprepared you are (with gear or technical know how) to get the shot.

In a recent post on his YouTube channel, Danish fine art landscape photographer Mads Peter Iversen serves as your mentor for the day and shares seven landscape photography tips that he wished he knew earlier in his career.

You can watch Mads’ video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s a quick recap of the tips covered in the video:

There Are No Perfect Settings

Problem Solving Is A Must

Composition Is Not A Frame

Be Careful Of Formulaic Composition

You Decide! (Landscape Photography Is What You Want It To Be)

You Can’t Do This On Your Own

Bad Weather Is Good Weather!

While Mads’ tips are simple, they’re not basic. For example, instead of covering compositional tips in a traditional manner, such as showing you the rule of thirds so that you can go out and snap all of your subjects neatly into a grid, Mads explains that composition “is not a framework that you force your scene into.” To illustrate his point, Mads shares photos that he’s captured using the rule of thirds and then compares them with stronger images that don’t employ this compositional rule. The difference is noteworthy and his point is profoundly made. Mads also mentions a number of other compositional staples, including the golden ratio and leading lines (among others), but he also stresses the point to be careful of formulaic composition, which also happens to be one of his seven tips.

Perhaps Mads’ greatest contribution in this video stems from sharing his experiences as case studies. Based on his experience with shooting in bad weather, for example, he illustrates the importance of critical thinking and adaptability for photographers, to be able to respond to each unique situation and apply a variety of technical and creative concepts on the spot. After all, if you’re only able to adjust your settings and frame your subject under very specific circumstances, you’re going to miss out on a lot of great shooting opportunities. As a landscape photographer, being able to adapt to weather and lighting conditions is a must; however, all photographers need this skill and will benefit from the knowledge Mads shares based on his experience.

*Content shared with permission from the creator. Do not copy or distribute without direct consent from the creator.

To learn more about Mads and his work, visit the links below:

Mads Peter Iversen: Website | Instagram | YouTube