WEDDING SEASON SALE! 30% Off Training Systems!

Buy Now!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

7 Simple Landscape Photography Tips From Mads Peter Iversen

By Sean Lewis on May 2nd 2019

One of the great benefits of having a mentor is the time you save learning the ins and outs of your mentor’s skillset. As photographers, we’re always looking for ways to streamline the learning process so that we can start capturing memories at the highest possible level in the least amount of time. For landscape photographers, shoots tend to require extensive planning and resources just to get to a location. The last thing you want to do is make the trek only to realize too late how unprepared you are (with gear or technical know how) to get the shot.

In a recent post on his YouTube channel, Danish fine art landscape photographer Mads Peter Iversen serves as your mentor for the day and shares seven landscape photography tips that he wished he knew earlier in his career.

You can watch Mads’ video here:

Here’s a quick recap of the tips covered in the video:

  • There Are No Perfect Settings
  • Problem Solving Is A Must
  • Composition Is Not A Frame
  • Be Careful Of Formulaic Composition
  • You Decide! (Landscape Photography Is What You Want It To Be)
  • You Can’t Do This On Your Own
  • Bad Weather Is Good Weather!

While Mads’ tips are simple, they’re not basic. For example, instead of covering compositional tips in a traditional manner, such as showing you the rule of thirds so that you can go out and snap all of your subjects neatly into a grid, Mads explains that composition “is not a framework that you force your scene into.” To illustrate his point, Mads shares photos that he’s captured using the rule of thirds and then compares them with stronger images that don’t employ this compositional rule. The difference is noteworthy and his point is profoundly made. Mads also mentions a number of other compositional staples, including the golden ratio and leading lines (among others), but he also stresses the point to be careful of formulaic composition, which also happens to be one of his seven tips.

Perhaps Mads’ greatest contribution in this video stems from sharing his experiences as case studies. Based on his experience with shooting in bad weather, for example, he illustrates the importance of critical thinking and adaptability for  photographers, to be able to respond to each unique situation and apply a variety of technical and creative concepts on the spot. After all, if you’re only able to adjust your settings and frame your subject under very specific circumstances, you’re going to miss out on a lot of great shooting opportunities. As a landscape photographer, being able to adapt to weather and lighting conditions is a must; however, all photographers need this skill and will benefit from the knowledge Mads shares based on his experience.

 

*Content shared with permission from the creator. Do not copy or distribute without direct consent from the creator.

To learn more about Mads and his work, visit the links below:

Mads Peter Iversen: Website | Instagram | YouTube

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
Association of Photographers' 2019...
Next Story
In-Camera Special FX Flares and Light...
About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

RELATED ARTICLES

Learn More

Use Story-Driven Stock Footage To Complete Your Next Video Project
Learn More

Red Bull Illume Returns For Its 5th-Edition With Some Incredible Prizes
Learn More

New VLog Series Takes Photographers Behind The Scenes On Epic Adventures

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS
Learn More

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops
Learn More

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography
Learn More

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!