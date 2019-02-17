6 Things You Should Be Doing When Editing Your Photographs

You may love post-production, but you probably don’t want to spend longer than necessary completing a project. For the purpose of telling better stories with your images in less time, we’d like to share a list of six very important things you should be considering when editing photos. You don’t need to do all of these every time, but these are definitely worth remembering when working through your next batch of edits.

In this video, Jamie Windsor walks you through Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop to show some techniques and edits to help improve your work and speed up your workflow.

Here’s a quick overview of Jamie Windsor’s six photo editing tips described in detail in the video above:

Consider Cropping Your Image White Balance – Make Your Shot Feel Right Selective Lighten & Darken (Dodge & Burn) Edit In 16-bit Whenever You Can Level & Straighten Your Image Take A Break

Check out Jamie Windsor’s website(s) here;

Video & Images shared with Permission from Jamie Windsor. Do not copy or distribute without direct consent from the creator.

[Get Adobe Lightroom CC Here: B&H | Amazon | Adobe ]