Stuck at home and out of (creative) ideas? Then check out the latest COOPH video for tips when you’re in your own four walls. The COOPH photographers show you how to use everyday items that you can find in every household in a clever and original way!

Check out some of the finished at-home images below!

Hiding At Home
Still Life 1
Still Life 2
Light and Shadow
Light Painting
POrtrait your Hobby
Through The Window
Windy Windows
Square Eyes
Do you have at home photography ideas as well? Then don’t hesitate and share your images with us! Simply tag @thecooph and #coopshoutout on Instagram for a chance to be featured in our stories. We can’t wait to see your pics!