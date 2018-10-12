56 Inspirational Award-Winning Wedding Photos

Our September Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in October!

We also just introduced a new category for Awards: Landscapes/Cityscapes! Submissions for this category are now open – submit here!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Patryk Bruliński – SLRL Profile | Website

Matthew Pautz – SLRL Profile | Website

Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website

Inma del valle Fotografía- SLRL Profile | Website

Jason Vinson- SLRL Profile | Website

Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website

David Hofman – SLRL Profile | Website

Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead- SLRL Profile | Website

Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Lajarna Aravinth – SLRL Profile | Website

Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website

Alan Wohlgemut – SLRL Profile | Website

Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website

Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website

Wawan Hermawan – SLRL Profile | Website

Benedetto Lee – SLRL Profile | Website

Mantas Gricenas – SLRL Profile | Website

Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website

Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website

Simon Bradley – SLRL Profile | Website

Ruan Redelinghuys – SLRL Profile | Website

Farhad Raj – SLRL Profile | Website

Elliot Nichol – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Prastika Bakti Permana – SLRL Profile

Sean Dewitt – SLRL Profile | Website

Ray Sawyer – SLRL Profile | Website

Sujay Sh – SLRL Profile | Website

Manish Patel – SLRL Profile | Website

Muhammad Abrar Manaf – SLRL Profile | Website

Sae Parker – SLRL Profile | Website

Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead- SLRL Profile | Website

Daniel West – SLRL Profile | Website

Matt Gruber – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website

Bayarerdene Ulziisaikhan – SLRL Profile | Website

Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Wim Wilmers – SLRL Profile

Paul Seiler – SLRL Profile | Website

Navjot Kanda – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead- SLRL Profile | Website

Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website

Shannon Cain – SLRL Profile | Website

Thomas Beaman – SLRL Profile

Murtaza Siraj – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Kuky Danaatmadja – SLRL Profile

Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website

Leaha Bourgeois – SLRL Profile | Website

Aditya Darmawan – SLRL Profile | Website

Meiggy Permana – SLRL Profile

Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website

Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website

Stuart Viver – SLRL Profile | Website

Nick Giardina – SLRL Profile | Website

Matt Gruber – SLRL Profile | Website

