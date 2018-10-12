56 Inspirational Award-Winning Wedding Photos
Our September Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in October!
Wedding Portraiture Category
Apex Winners
Patryk Bruliński – SLRL Profile | Website
Matthew Pautz – SLRL Profile | Website
Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website
Inma del valle Fotografía- SLRL Profile | Website
Jason Vinson- SLRL Profile | Website
Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website
David Hofman – SLRL Profile | Website
Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead- SLRL Profile | Website
Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Lajarna Aravinth – SLRL Profile | Website
Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website
Alan Wohlgemut – SLRL Profile | Website
Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website
Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website
Wawan Hermawan – SLRL Profile | Website
Benedetto Lee – SLRL Profile | Website
Mantas Gricenas – SLRL Profile | Website
Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website
Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website
Simon Bradley – SLRL Profile | Website
Ruan Redelinghuys – SLRL Profile | Website
Farhad Raj – SLRL Profile | Website
Elliot Nichol – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Prastika Bakti Permana – SLRL Profile
Sean Dewitt – SLRL Profile | Website
Ray Sawyer – SLRL Profile | Website
Sujay Sh – SLRL Profile | Website
Manish Patel – SLRL Profile | Website
Muhammad Abrar Manaf – SLRL Profile | Website
Sae Parker – SLRL Profile | Website
Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead- SLRL Profile | Website
Daniel West – SLRL Profile | Website
Matt Gruber – SLRL Profile | Website
Wedding photojournalism Category
Apex Winners
Aly Kuler – SLRL Profile | Website
Bayarerdene Ulziisaikhan – SLRL Profile | Website
Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Wim Wilmers – SLRL Profile
Paul Seiler – SLRL Profile | Website
Navjot Kanda – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead- SLRL Profile | Website
Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website
Shannon Cain – SLRL Profile | Website
Thomas Beaman – SLRL Profile
Murtaza Siraj – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Kuky Danaatmadja – SLRL Profile
Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website
Leaha Bourgeois – SLRL Profile | Website
Aditya Darmawan – SLRL Profile | Website
Meiggy Permana – SLRL Profile
Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website
Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website
Stuart Viver – SLRL Profile | Website
Nick Giardina – SLRL Profile | Website
Matt Gruber – SLRL Profile | Website
