50% Off G-Tech G-RAID Drives, Hundreds off Canon, Fuji, Sony | Deal Dash

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:

That said, the 2TB version is also on sale and not just for today and is actually more than 50% off:

G-TechcG-RAID mini 2TB Dual-Drive Storage System – 52% OFF ($129)

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

G-RAID Dual-Drive Storage System

1TB/2TB Storage Capacity

2 x FireWire 800 Interfaces

1 x USB 3.0 / 2.0 Interface

16MB Cache per Drive

Preformatted HFS+ for Mac

Mac / Windows Compatible

Canon Advanced Two Lens Kit with 50mm f/1.4 and 17-40mm f/4L Lenses

This bundle comes with a great range of focal lengths and nice Canon glass, currently save $300 on the bundle which is now $899, versus $1,199.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens

EF 17-40mm f/4L USM Lens

ONGOING SALES

NEW FORMATT-HITECH CIRCULAR FILTERS (UP TO 50% OFF)

Formatt-Hitech is known within the world of filters for pushing the boundaries of what can be done with filters, and for their quality, and much-loved holding system. There is a huge sale on many great Formatt-Hitech circular filters with a broad range of size and type (ND, graduated, etc). Definitely check out the entire list of them here, with a few examples below:

NEW CANON SPEEDLITE REBATES

Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT ($100 off)

Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT Essential Wireless Two Flash Kit ($200 Off PLUS an ST-E3-RT Speedlite Transmitter valued at $285)

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Two Speedlite 600EX II-RT Flashes (Kit option only)

ST-E3-RT Speedlite Transmitter (Kit option only)

2.4 GHz Wireless Radio Transmission

Compatible with Canon E-TTL / E-TTL II

Guide Number: 197′ at ISO 100 and 200mm

Zoom Range: 20-200mm (14mm with Panel)

Tilts from -7 to +90°

Rotates Left & Right 180°

1.1-1.5x Improved Continuous Shooting

High-Speed, 1st & 2nd Curtain Sync

SONY DEALS

Sony has just released a slew of other sales, and if you’re in the market or have been considering an E mount camera like the a5100, a600, a6300, or even the new a6500, it has you covered with savings up to $350.

You can check out the full list of Sony deals here, but here are some of what’s on offer:

Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($100 off)

Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($150 off)

Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($250 off)

Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($350 off)

Fuji X-T1

Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body) –

Black – $500 Off – now $799

Silver – $500 Off – now $999

Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens – $500 off

Fuji X100T

Fujifilm X100T + Wide-Angle Conversion Lens Kit – Black/Silver $200 off

Fujifilm X100T – Black/Silver – $200 Off

Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Black, Body Only) – $200 Off

Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 16-50mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off

Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 18-55mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off

CANON

Canon 5D Mark IV

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm f/4 II Lens & Storage Kit – $200 off

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-70mm f/4 Lens & Storage Kit – $150 off

Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

4TB Hard Drive and 64GB SDXC Memory Card

Photo Backpack

Canon EOS 7D Mark II

Canon EOS 7D Mark II Camera Body with Storage Kit – $300 off

Canon EOS 7D Mark II + 18-135mm Lens & Storage Kit – $300 off

Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes

Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16L AW Backpack

64GB SDXC Memory Card

4TB External Hard Drive

Canon EOS M5

Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens

CANON LENSES

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $150 off

Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens – $200 off

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens – $200 off

Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens – $150 off

Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L USM Lens – $100 off – $650 cheaper than ver. 2