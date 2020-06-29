Welcome to the July 4th Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, rebates, and announcements on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software!
This holiday week, we have deals & savings from companies like Adorama, Bloom, B&H, Datacolor, Skylum, Fujifilm, Nikon, ThinkTank, and more. We’ll be updating this post throughout the week as new deals surface so be sure to bookmark this page and check back each day!
Save Big On ALL SLR Lounge Workshops & More
This year, we’re offering big savings on our Premium Memberships and ALL of our Workshops. We hope you jump in and join the thousands of photographers succeeding with our proven frameworks.
- $100 Off SLR Lounge Premium
- $75 Off 3 Main Training Systems – Business | Flash | Wedding
- 25% Off All Other Workshops with code SUMMER25
Read about all the deals and details here
B&H Deals Of The Week
Save Big on a huge selection of items from Microphones & Laptops to Camera Bundles & Game Consoles at B&H Photo this week!
Save $400 on Nikon Z 6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens, FTZ Mount Adapter, and Bag Kit – $2,446.90
Angler PortaScreen Kits are only $124.95
Save $250 on Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens – $649
Save $50 on GoPro Hero7 Black – $349
Click Here To See All The Additional Deals from B&H
Deals Of The Week with Adorama
Although this year’s 4th of July holiday weekend may look a little different than years past, Adorama is still celebrating by offering great deals and savings up to 65% off on hot ticket items from popular brands such as Canon, DJI, Bose and more.
Save $50 on Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 Mirrorless Camera with Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH Lens & Tripod Grip – $747.99
Save $176 on Profoto C1 Plus Portable Studio Light – $299
Save $209 on DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone with Smart Controller – $1,990
Save $400 on Canon EOS RP 26.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ RF 24-105mm f4-7.1 IS STM Lens – $999
Click here to see all the additional incredible offers from Adorama
SAVE $300 on any Fujifilm X-T3 Camera Body Or Kit Until July 5th, 2020
Save Big On Luminar 4 & Bundles from Skylum – July 2nd – 7th 2020
Enjoy the Independence Day fireworks together with the BIGGEST deal ever on Luminar 4 and extras. Get Luminar 4 for a delightful price as well as amazing bonuses to spark your creativity.
- Luminar 4 upgrade — $45
- Luminar 4 new license — $64
Additional bonuses (50% OFF):
- Aurora HDR + Natural Looks by Elena Petrova — $55 (previously $109)
- Caribbean Skies — $12.50 (previously $25)
- Enchanting Twilight — $12.50 (previously $25)
- Cinematic Looks — $12 (previously $24)
- Captivating Cityscapes — $9.50 (previously $19)
- Fireworks — $19.50 (previously $39)
Sale runs from July 2nd at 7 pm ET to July 7th at 7 pm ET
Save On Datacolor SpyderX Photo Kit
For a limited time only, the SpyderX Photo Kit (reg. $399) is only $199*!
*Limited Quantities – While Supplies Last
Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Datacolor
Save 30% on Bloom.io
Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan.
Save $25 on V-Flat World V-Flats
Save $25 on any purchase from V-Flat World with the code HAPPYFOURTH
Save 20% On All Rentals from Borrowlenses
Order Now For Your Long Weekend Rental. Save 20% on any rental arriving this week to cover the long weekend! Whether you’re hitting the trails, capturing fireworks, or taking on a gig, you can save on the gear you want with Borrowlenses. Use code: JULY20 – RENT BY 7/2 – RECEIVE BY 7/3
Get 7 Days For The Price of 3 at LensRentals
Get seven days for the price of three on orders arriving by July 4th with the code COOLPOP from Lensrentals.com
Miscellaneous Offers
- Save $75 on Fundy Designer with their Summer Sale
- Save 20% on all refurbished sport optics from Nikon
- Save 20% on Everything from Thinktank with code ThinkTank20
- Save 20% on SpiderHolster with code Fireworks20
- Get 15% off the NBP Plugins with the code NINOB015
- Lots of Special Offers from Focus Camera
- Save on the Nik Collection 3 by DxO
- VFLOW Deals & Training – Wedding Presets | Light & Airy Prests | Lightroom Tutorials
