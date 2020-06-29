Welcome to the July 4th Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, rebates, and announcements on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software!

This holiday week, we have deals & savings from companies like Adorama, Bloom, B&H, Datacolor, Skylum, Fujifilm, Nikon, ThinkTank, and more. We’ll be updating this post throughout the week as new deals surface so be sure to bookmark this page and check back each day!

Save Big On ALL SLR Lounge Workshops & More

This year, we’re offering big savings on our Premium Memberships and ALL of our Workshops. We hope you jump in and join the thousands of photographers succeeding with our proven frameworks.

Read about all the deals and details here

B&H Deals Of The Week

Save Big on a huge selection of items from Microphones & Laptops to Camera Bundles & Game Consoles at B&H Photo this week!

Save $400 on Nikon Z 6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens, FTZ Mount Adapter, and Bag Kit – $2,446.90

Angler PortaScreen Kits are only $124.95

Save $250 on Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens – $649

Save $50 on GoPro Hero7 Black – $349

Deals Of The Week with Adorama

Although this year’s 4th of July holiday weekend may look a little different than years past, Adorama is still celebrating by offering great deals and savings up to 65% off on hot ticket items from popular brands such as Canon, DJI, Bose and more.

Save $50 on Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 Mirrorless Camera with Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH Lens & Tripod Grip – $747.99

Save $176 on Profoto C1 Plus Portable Studio Light – $299

Save $209 on DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone with Smart Controller – $1,990

Save $400 on Canon EOS RP 26.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ RF 24-105mm f4-7.1 IS STM Lens – $999

SAVE $300 on any Fujifilm X-T3 Camera Body Or Kit Until July 5th, 2020

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Save Big On Luminar 4 & Bundles from Skylum – July 2nd – 7th 2020

Enjoy the Independence Day fireworks together with the BIGGEST deal ever on Luminar 4 and extras. Get Luminar 4 for a delightful price as well as amazing bonuses to spark your creativity.

Luminar 4 upgrade — $45

Luminar 4 new license — $64

Aurora HDR + Natural Looks by Elena Petrova — $55 (previously $109)

(previously $109) Caribbean Skies — $12.50 (previously $25)

(previously $25) Enchanting Twilight — $12.50 (previously $25)

(previously $25) Cinematic Looks — $12 (previously $24)

(previously $24) Captivating Cityscapes — $9.50 (previously $19)

(previously $19) Fireworks — $19.50 (previously $39)

Sale runs from July 2nd at 7 pm ET to July 7th at 7 pm ET

Save On Datacolor SpyderX Photo Kit

For a limited time only, the SpyderX Photo Kit (reg. $399) is only $199*!

*Limited Quantities – While Supplies Last

Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Datacolor

Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan.

Save $25 on V-Flat World V-Flats



Save $25 on any purchase from V-Flat World with the code HAPPYFOURTH

Save 20% On All Rentals from Borrowlenses

Order Now For Your Long Weekend Rental. Save 20% on any rental arriving this week to cover the long weekend! Whether you’re hitting the trails, capturing fireworks, or taking on a gig, you can save on the gear you want with Borrowlenses. Use code: JULY20 – RENT BY 7/2 – RECEIVE BY 7/3

Get 7 Days For The Price of 3 at LensRentals

Get seven days for the price of three on orders arriving by July 4th with the code COOLPOP from Lensrentals.com

Miscellaneous Offers