Want to present your food in a little more exciting way than usual? In COOPH’s latest video, world-famous food photographer Helge Kirchberger and 2 Michelin-Star chef Jörg Bruch show you 4 stunning and creative ideas to do just that! Explosions, fire & ice – it’s all part of this (action) video! Check out the video below for more and try it yourself!

Food Photography Tips Covered In This Video

Defying Gravity with the Magician’s Burger – Showing off all of the elements in your perfected dish can be complicated sometimes. That’s why with this trick you can display each ingredient exactly the way you want. Build up a multi-level rig of wires to layer your ingredients on separate levels. Don’t forget the small details ;) Cooking with Fire & Ice – This one may be a little more complicated than the others, but it’s worth it in the end. With a frozen fish prepared and lit from some creative angles, it’s time to bring in the fire to add something special to the shot. Layering all the shots together in the end to give you something beyond epic. Health Explosion – Safety first! Be sure to waterproof your set and gear! Then prep your lighting to be able to freeze motion, and then the fun can begin! Prep your liquids in a balloon and get ready to pop! Layer by popping multiple balloons and adding elements of the ingredients thrown in the air. Purple Rain – Prep your main item (in this instance it’s cabbage) to be suspended in the air by drilling or poking holes through it to run some wire, and then prep your sauces to be drizzled over it. Using the same high-speed settings from your lighting to capture the balloon pops you’ll be able to capture gorgeous droplets on your subjects quickly and easily!

Check out the incredible finished food images below;

Photographer: Helge Kirchberger

Chef: Jörg Bruch

No food was wasted for this video. All used items were used for a team dinner after the production of this video. If you do try to create some epic food photographs, be sure to tag @SLRLounge & @thecooph and #coophshoutout on Instagram for a chance to be featured in our stories. We can’t wait to see your pics!