3 Simple Lighting Techniques for Problematic Scenes | FREE WEBINAR

January 6th 2017 8:12 AM

Join award-winning wedding photographer, Pye Jirsa as he teaches you the tools, process, and techniques to get amazing imagery with 3 simple lighting techniques perfect to get you out of any sticky situation.

As wedding photographers, we are often plagued with mundane hotel rooms or streets filled with cars and other distracting elements. We’ll show you just how easy it is to light your way out of any situation.

When: Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 5:30pm PST
Cost: Free!
How to Join: Click Here
Duration: Approx 1 hour
What We’ll Cover (specific topics subject to change):

  • Essential Lighting Gear for Wedding and Portrait Photography
  • How to Use Flash to Emulate Natural Light
  • How to Avoid Photographing Distracting Items/Messy Rooms
  • Using Dramatic Lighting Techniques to Spotlight Subjects
  • How to Use Flash Modifiers for Different Creative Effects
  • Q&A Session. We’ll try our best to answer all of your questions at the end!

