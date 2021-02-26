3 Photographers Do A Lockdown Self-Portrait Challenge & Share Their Process
The UK, like most of the world, is still in lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic, Photographer Ivan Weiss teamed up with two other photographers (Kersten Luts and Nick Kirby of Camera Shake) for a self-portrait challenge. For those working in people photography, this past year of lockdowns and restrictions has left us quite limited when it comes to opportunities to scratch the creative itch.
As such they’ve created a video where they discuss the lighting set-ups and share our editing workflows, with Kersten and Nick using Adobe software while Ivan uses Affinity Photo. The self-portrait Ivan shot for the challenge was featured even on Westcott Lighting’s Instagram page.
Check out the finished portraits below and be sure to follow along with the video to see how they were all shot and edited for the finished product. Which one do you think is the best? As a side note, if you’ve done any fun self-portrait projects during the lockdown, be sure to share them in the comments below. We’d love to see you work!
3 Photographers Do A Lockdown Self-Portrait Challenge & Share Their Process
David J. Crewe
Lightroom Presets
Modern Preset Pack
Give Your Images a Natural, Clean Style
Mood Preset Pack
Warm, Organic, Boho, Wanderlust Style
Crush Preset Pack
Give Images a Punch with Deep Blues
Pastel Preset Pack
Refined Film Emulation
Retouching Tookit
Retouch, Dodge and Burn and Much More
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.