The UK, like most of the world, is still in lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic, Photographer Ivan Weiss teamed up with two other photographers (Kersten Luts and Nick Kirby of Camera Shake) for a self-portrait challenge. For those working in people photography, this past year of lockdowns and restrictions has left us quite limited when it comes to opportunities to scratch the creative itch.

As such they’ve created a video where they discuss the lighting set-ups and share our editing workflows, with Kersten and Nick using Adobe software while Ivan uses Affinity Photo. The self-portrait Ivan shot for the challenge was featured even on Westcott Lighting’s Instagram page.

Check out the finished portraits below and be sure to follow along with the video to see how they were all shot and edited for the finished product. Which one do you think is the best? As a side note, if you’ve done any fun self-portrait projects during the lockdown, be sure to share them in the comments below. We’d love to see you work!

Camera Shake Podcast website: www.camerashakepodcast.com