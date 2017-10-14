3 iPhone Camera Settings To Make Your Life Better

Apple’s iOS 11 has been here for a few weeks now, and the breadth of the update seems to be making it a bit more difficult for people to figure out what really can make a difference in their day-to-day. I mean, apple said there are hundreds of new features, and for the average person that means we won’t even attempt to read through them all – it’s a nonstarter. As such, here are a few pointers to keep in mind for the photography inclined and you can sort them out in about 2 minutes.

Set Your Camera To Open In One Mode Every Time

You have the option to ‘Preserve Settings’ with your camera, and for some of you this may be useful. You can preserve to that whatever the last mode is you shot with will be what the camera app opens up to. That could be a filter, Live Photo, or Camera Mode. This, for me and many, is highly irritating and the default is that Live Photo is always on. Most of use don’t want on, and if you just want to revert to basic natural camera each time you open the app turn off all the sliders

Go to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings

Store Photos As HEIFs and Export Them As JPEGs

HEIF is a big part of what makes iOS 11 a large departure. The High Efficiency Image File format is exactly as it’s named, and dramatically cuts down on the amount of data an image file typically uses. Regardless of the drive size of your device you’ll want to use this. However, at this time there are compatibility issues with sending these files to non Apple devices or even older ones. The fix? Ensure you’re exporting them as JPEGs. Here’s how to set your default format to HEIF and then to set so your default export action is to export the HEIF files as JPEGs.

Set To HEIF:

Settings > Camera > Formats > High Efficiency

Set Export to JPEG:

Settings > Photos > Automatic

Keep Normal Photo Instead of HDR Only

HDR is going to get more and more common as the technology improves, but at this point it’s not perfect. In fact, it’s far from it, so while in theory shooting in HDR on your phone sounds good, it can often look horrid. You can, however, set your iPhone to shoot in HDR and also keep the normal image, and that way you’ve got some leniency without having to shoot twice. Here’s how to do that:

Settings > Camera > Keep Normal Photo (toggle on)