25 Photoshop TIPS AND TRICKS (must know!) From TutVid (Nathaniel Dodson)
Photoshop has become the must have tool for nearly every creative out there, and with that comes a pretty steep learning curve. But it doesn’t have to be as scary as a lot of people make it sound. In this video from Nathaniel Dodson of @TutVid, he goes over 25 “must know” photoshop tips and ticks in just about 20 minutes!
Learn all about brush smoothing, rubber band tricks, hidden sliders, hidden views, tricks to make healing easier, and much more in this quick Photoshop tutorial crash-course!
What’s Covered In This Video
- 00:14 – Bird’s Eye View
- 00:36 – Painting selections
- 01:29 – Sticky (temporary) tools
- 02:10 – Overscrolling
- 03:00 – Blank blend layers
- 03:35 – Opacity hotkeys
- 05:24 – Move selections
- 05:49 – Rubberbanding the Pen tool
- 06:48 – Smoothing for brushes
- 07:32 – Instant image export
- 08:20 – Export multiple layers as an image
- 08:50 – Duplicate anything
- 09:33 – Straighten images with the ruler
- 10:01 – Straighten perspective in seconds
- 11:43 – Fill type, shape, and fill layers
- 12:52 – Merge selected layers to a new layer
- 13:48 – Healing edges
- 15:00 – Color replacement
- 16:05 – Isolate a single layer
- 16:25 – Switching document hotkeys
- 16:51 – Copying layers
- 17:14 – Temporary rotations
- 17:56 – Hidden scrubby sliders
- 18:54 – Gray point eyedropper
- 19:47 – The banana tool
I hope you’re able to gleam as much help from this video as I have. While it’s pretty top level, and naturally it’ll take practice to master them all, but it’s a pretty incredible help to get a jump start on some complicated and even secret tools in Photoshop.
To learn more, be sure to follow Nate on his various channels below!
