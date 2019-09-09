25 Photoshop TIPS AND TRICKS (must know!) From TutVid (Nathaniel Dodson)

Photoshop has become the must have tool for nearly every creative out there, and with that comes a pretty steep learning curve. But it doesn’t have to be as scary as a lot of people make it sound. In this video from Nathaniel Dodson of @TutVid, he goes over 25 “must know” photoshop tips and ticks in just about 20 minutes!

Learn all about brush smoothing, rubber band tricks, hidden sliders, hidden views, tricks to make healing easier, and much more in this quick Photoshop tutorial crash-course!

What’s Covered In This Video

00:14 – Bird’s Eye View

00:36 – Painting selections

01:29 – Sticky (temporary) tools

02:10 – Overscrolling

03:00 – Blank blend layers

03:35 – Opacity hotkeys

05:24 – Move selections

05:49 – Rubberbanding the Pen tool

06:48 – Smoothing for brushes

07:32 – Instant image export

08:20 – Export multiple layers as an image

08:50 – Duplicate anything

09:33 – Straighten images with the ruler

10:01 – Straighten perspective in seconds

11:43 – Fill type, shape, and fill layers

12:52 – Merge selected layers to a new layer

13:48 – Healing edges

15:00 – Color replacement

16:05 – Isolate a single layer

16:25 – Switching document hotkeys

16:51 – Copying layers

17:14 – Temporary rotations

17:56 – Hidden scrubby sliders

18:54 – Gray point eyedropper

19:47 – The banana tool

I hope you’re able to gleam as much help from this video as I have. While it’s pretty top level, and naturally it’ll take practice to master them all, but it’s a pretty incredible help to get a jump start on some complicated and even secret tools in Photoshop.

To learn more, be sure to follow Nate on his various channels below!

