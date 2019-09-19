The 2019 winners of the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards have been announced! Every year, the awards, held by the National Maritime Museum, highlight the best of the best in space photography and showcase an exhibition of the world’s most incredible astronomy photographers.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2019 winners

The competition this year brought in a total of 4,602 entries of stunning space photography from 90 different countries around the world! Sometimes, living in a big city, it’s easy to forget what’s out there… or rather, up there.

The Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards allows astronomy photographers around the world to compete in who can really capture the essence of what space photography is and can be.

The categories of photography fall under Aurorae, Robotic Scope, Skyscapes, People & Space, Our Moon, Our Sun, Galaxies, Planets Comets & Asteroids, Stars & Nebulae, Newcomers, Youth, and Overall Winners. Be sure to check out the video posted above for the 2019 winners of the awards, or go HERE to view the winners of each category.