Nikon Z6 Wins Best Camera of the Year – See Other Major 2019 EISA Winners

At this year’s Expert Imaging and Sound Association Awards (EISA), many of the top photo companies walked away with awards for some of their most impressive innovations in cameras and lenses. Nikon, Fuji, Sony, and Canon showcased some impressive products, and the 55 journalists that judge each year for EISA agreed, granting the awards to show it.

The Big Wins for Cameras

Starting strong with the Camera of the Year Award is the Nikon Z6. Nikon put a lot of hard work into this camera. It boasts a superior build quality with an autofocus system that includes Eye-Detection AF. The electronic viewfinder makes for an incredibly accurate preview of how your images will turn out. And the in-body image stabilization will keep your images sharp with every lens under the sun. It truly is a stunning camera with serious photographers in mind.

Coming up right alongside it was the Panasonic Lumix S1R, taking the prize for the EISA Advanced Full-Frame Camera.

Fujifilm walked away with two big victories this year: The X-T3 with the EISA Advanced Camera 2019-2020 Award, and the GFX100 taking the Camera Innovation Award. The GFX100 is a 100-megapixel, medium format camera, but far more advanced than its competition. For one thing, it isn’t held back by the restraints that come with other large-format, high-resolution systems. It’s also the first of its kind with in-body image stabilization and on-sensor phase detection. We won’t even break into its ability to shoot 4K video, but be sure to check this camera out next time you’re on the lookout for your next piece of kit.

Sony came in on top as well, with the Sony A6400 winning the EISA Photo/Video Camera Prize. And don’t worry, Canon stood tall up there with the best of them, with the Canon EOS RP snagging the EISA Best Buy Full Frame Camera trophy.

Top Awards for Lenses

Lenses didn’t go unrecognized at the latest EISA Awards, either. Particularly Canon, who did very well with their most recent line of RF-series. The RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM took the EISA Standard Zoom Lens award, and the RF 50mm f/1.2L USM went home with the EISA Standard Prime Lens award. Very fitting! But the RF 28-70 f/2L USM lens was recognized by EISA for Lens Innovation. Definitely well-deserved, considering how sharp the image quality throughout the zoom range is. The USM motor provides a reliable and fast auto-focus as well. Canon’s EF line got some recognition, too, with the Super-Telephoto Prime Lens 2019-2020 award going to the Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM.

Finally, Sony’s optics wowed the judges, with the FE 24mm f/1.4 GM, FE 135 f/1.8 GM, and FE 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS winning in their own categories. The Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S took the EISA Professional Standard Zoom Lens award. And, third-party manufacturers, Tamron and Sigma left with two awards each for the amazing work they’ve done with lenses this year!

Great Year in Photography Technology

Sony secured a second award for innovation, too, for it’s Real Time Eye AF feature on some of its most recent models like the Cyper-shop RX100 VII and the Alpha A9. Even if a moving subject’s face is obscured or turned away from the camera, Real-Time Eye AF is able to maintain focus on that subject while still providing reliable tracking. Sony definitely earned the Photo Innovation award for that!

Skylum’s Luminar 3, soon to be v4, took home the award for best photo software.

“Editing, selecting and masking are all automated, and suddenly these tedious tasks that previously could only be done manually are now achieved within a second. Experienced photographers can still make adjustments manually to get the most out of the software.”

All in all, it was a great year for some of the top players at this year’s EISA Awards. There is so much innovation in camera technology happening every day! We’re just glad we’re around to bear witness! To find the complete list of EISA Award winners, head on over to EISA’s website for a peek at the future of photography!

(Via TechRadar & PetaPixel)