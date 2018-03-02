2018 Sony World Photography Awards Shortlist Images Inspire

The Sony World Photography Awards is recognized as one of the most prestigious photography competitions. The partnership between Sony and The World Photography Awards aims to showcase the most engaging, inspiring, and emotional images of the previous year captured around the globe.

The worldwide competition attracts a fair amount of stylistic diversity and showcases social and contemporary issues from around the world. Celebrating their 11th anniversary, The Sony World Photography Awards received nearly 320,000 spectacular entries, a 140% increase from the previous year, from over 200 countries and territories for the main four competitions:

Professional – Consists of 10 categories. The Photographer of the Year receives $25,000, Sony digital imaging equipment and is included in exhibition at Somerset House, London.

Impressed by the quality and perspective of the work, the 2018 judges have whittled the entries down to a shortlist of 50 uniquely stellar images. Winners of the open competition will be announced on April 19, 2018 and the open competition category winners will be announced March 20, 2018.

“From new approaches to portraiture to creative responses to the landscape in which we live, the images illustrated what a broad and innovative field photography has become.” Clare Grafik, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Judge.

Click here to check out the highlights of the shortlisted gallery and be prepared to get lost in awe. If you are inspired to enter the competition yourself, the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards will open for entries on June 1, 2018.