Inspiration

2018 IPPAWARDS Winners Announced | 2018’s Top iPhone Photos

By Holly Roa on July 24th 2018

Remember digital point-and-shoot cameras? The fact that one could even ask such a thing in 2018 is a clear indicator of what a behemoth mobile photography has become, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Phones are now the device used by a majority of people to capture their daily lives, but lest we forget that mobile photography is a perfectly viable art as well, the iPhone Photography Awards are here to remind us.

The iPhone Photography Awards have been around as long as the device itself. Launched in 2007, iPPA has now graced us with the crème de la crème of iPhone photography for its 11th year. There are four overall winners – a Grand Prize winner and first, second, and third prizes are selected, and there are three winners for each of a litany of categories.

Enjoy a showcase of the top winners below, and to see all the winning photographs in all photos and browse past year’s top photos, check out iPPA’s site.

The Overall Winners

Grand Prize

Jashim Salam – Displaced

“Rohingya children watching an awareness film about health and sanitation near Tangkhali refugee camp in Ukhiya.”

Location: Ukhiya, Bangladesh
Shot on iPhone 7

First Place

Alexandre Weber – Baiana in yellow and blue

“The picture was taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, spontaneously, after a truck drove by. The woman with traditional clothes of a “baiana”, was looking after the truck, during her work break.”

Location: Salvador de Bahia, Brazil
Shot on iPhone 6S

Second Place

“I met this boy while walking at the seaside. When I was trying to take a picture of him, he put the fish he caught in front of his eye.

Location: YanTai ShanDong province, China
Shot on iPhone 6

Third Place

Category First Place Winners

Animals

Robin Robertis – “Django” Old man baby dog

Still Life

Fiona Bailey – Diner

Abstract

Glenn Homann – Corrugations

Architecture

Massimo Graziani – Rampage

 Children

Melisa Barrilli – Spray Fury

Floral

Alison Helena – Light

Landscape

Charles Thomas – Human vs. Nature

Lifestyle

Natalia Garcés – Mrs. Sancheski

Nature

Sukru Mehmet Omur – Morning Fog

News/Events

Mohammed Badra – Iftar Amongst the Ruins

Amy Nelson – Sky Portal

Panorama

Mateusz Piesiak – Icebergs

People

Jonas Wyssen – Posers

Portrait

Scott Woodward – Salamah

Sunset

Sara Ronkainen – Dandelion sunset

Travel

Anna Aiko – Silk Road

Trees

Lidia Muntean – Road of Tuscany

 

