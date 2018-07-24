2018 IPPAWARDS Winners Announced | 2018’s Top iPhone Photos

Remember digital point-and-shoot cameras? The fact that one could even ask such a thing in 2018 is a clear indicator of what a behemoth mobile photography has become, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Phones are now the device used by a majority of people to capture their daily lives, but lest we forget that mobile photography is a perfectly viable art as well, the iPhone Photography Awards are here to remind us.

The iPhone Photography Awards have been around as long as the device itself. Launched in 2007, iPPA has now graced us with the crème de la crème of iPhone photography for its 11th year. There are four overall winners – a Grand Prize winner and first, second, and third prizes are selected, and there are three winners for each of a litany of categories.

Enjoy a showcase of the top winners below, and to see all the winning photographs in all photos and browse past year’s top photos, check out iPPA’s site.

The Overall Winners

Grand Prize

“Rohingya children watching an awareness film about health and sanitation near Tangkhali refugee camp in Ukhiya.”

Location: Ukhiya, Bangladesh

Shot on iPhone 7 First Place

“The picture was taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, spontaneously, after a truck drove by. The woman with traditional clothes of a “baiana”, was looking after the truck, during her work break.”

Location: Salvador de Bahia, Brazil

Shot on iPhone 6S Second Place

“I met this boy while walking at the seaside. When I was trying to take a picture of him, he put the fish he caught in front of his eye.“

Location: YanTai ShanDong province, China

Shot on iPhone 6 Third Place

Category First Place Winners

Animals

Still Life

Abstract

Architecture

Children

Floral

Landscape

Lifestyle

Nature

News/Events

Panorama

People

Portrait

Sunset

Travel

Trees