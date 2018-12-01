Happy Holidays! Simply put, this is THE most exciting holiday sale we’ve ever had. Why? Because the training systems we just released are the most career changing workshops we’ve ever created.
The Complete Wedding Photography Training System and The Complete Photography Business Training System are comprehensive, proven blueprints for success in both the shooting and the business sides of wedding photography.
This Holiday Season, we’ve bundled those two together in a limited time, hidden bundle. Stack the 30% off holiday discount with the savings from bundling, and you have the chance to own both training systems for just $649 ($998 retail).
Access The Bundle w/ Promo Code: HOLIDAY30
Valid: Valid until 12/31/2018 or after the first 500 redemptions
30% Off Everything In The Store!
We’re also offering 30% off our entire store and premium, including:
- SLR Lounge Lightroom Preset System
- The Milky Way Workshop
- SLR Lounge Premium Subscription
- The Entire Store!
Instructions
Step 1: Visit Our Store
Step 2: Add Your Selected Workshops to Your Cart
Step 3: Enter Code: HOLIDAY30
Shop the Store w/ Promo Code: HOLIDAY30
Valid: Valid until 12/31/2018 or after the first 500 redemptions
Testimonials
See what others are saying about our training systems: