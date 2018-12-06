2018 Holiday Gift Guide for Photographers | $500 & Up

It’s that time of the year when we’re on the hunt for the best deals and savings on gear for the creatives on our holiday shopping lists. The team at SLR Lounge has had a look at, tested, played with, and researched a LOT of the best (and worst) photography products out there, and we’ve filtered them down to make your search a little easier.

Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back as we’ll be continually updating these lists as more and better products and deals surface for the season.

Wacom Cintiq 13hd $799

While the Intuos Pen Tablets are pretty commonly found already in a photographers kit (an extra one never hurts though), the Cintiq HD Creative Pen Displays are making an impressive leap into the photographer’s “must-have” tool list. These displays are an ideal choice when it comes to color-critical work and make working on your images and illustrations/designs a breeze with incredible accuracy.

eMotimo Spectrum 4-Axis Motion Control Kit $3499

If you’ve ever wondered what a timelapse on hyperdrive would look like, then the eMotimo Spectrum is the kit for you. This bundle not only saves you a bunch of money but will let you create complex time lapse & video sequences with incredible smooth repeatable movements across 4 axes. With the focus kit, you add precise movement, zoom, focus, & aperture control. The possibilities are only limited by your creativity.

Sunbounce Sun Swatter Starter Kit $699

Not all reflectors or scrims or diffusers are made equal, and California Sunbounce arguably makes some of the best, which is why you’ll see them in the BTS shots being used in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition shoots, Vicotria’s Secret sessions, and other major shoots akin. This Sunbounce system consists of a collapsible aluminum frame that can be easily assembled and combined with different reflecting, light-reducing, or light-absorbing screens to take full advantage of any kind of light–hard or soft, natural or artificial.

This Sun-Bounce Big Super Saver Starter Kit (6×8′) includes the lightweight, stable, anodized aluminum frame, a reversible silver/white screen, a grip head for attaching the reflector to a stand (not included), tuning clips for modifying the reflector by attaching custom fabrics or other material (not included), and a shoulder bag to hold the kit. The silver reflector is for reflecting strong contrasty light; the white reflector reflects a softer, diffused light. The frame is designed with an integrated crossbar and clamp so that it can be comfortably held in many different ways–by hand or by attaching it to a tripod, for instance. A great piece of kit for any photographer to keep and use forever.

Lastolite HiLite Illuminated Background (7’x8′) $755

Having owned one of these now for just over a year, I can honestly say it’s one of my favorite modifiers that I’ve ever used. It’s an incredibly unique device as you can use this as a backdrop to create hi-key photographs. You can place your strobes inside the background, filling the whole box with white light, leaving you worry-free of any light spills or uneven spots. Alternatively, you can use this device as a gigantic freestanding softbox and practically recreate daylight for your scene. The best part is they collapse down to the size of a large reflector bag for easy storage and transport.

Sony A&R III Body & Audio Kit $2798

Sony’s A7RIII is a versatile, high-performance camera characterized not only by its resolution but also by its multimedia versatility. Revolving around a full-frame 42.4MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and updated BIONZ X image processor, the A7R III affords an impressive 10 fps continuous shooting rate along with improved autofocus performance for faster, more reliable subject tracking along with wide frame coverage. This updated Fast Hybrid AF System employs a combination of 399 phase-detection points and 425 contrast-detection areas for faster focus in a variety of lighting conditions, and also maintains focus on subjects more effectively. Then, of course, it has a battery that will get hundreds of shots per charge, a better OLED EVF, and will do and will do FF 4K. It essentially is the best all-around camera on the market today. Save extra with this bundle paired this with a Rode Mic, spare battery and shoulder bag.

Broncolor knows how to make a sexy light. The quality and consistency of the light produced by the Siros L without having to purchase a color-correcting dome alone is unmatched in its class and will reduce precious editing time in post-production that could be better spent elsewhere.

The freedom that exists with being able to use a truly portable monolight is incredible, and if proper care is taken, the Siros L should last a very long time. The Siros L is innovative, freeing, and a lot of fun to work with. After photographing with a light of this caliber, it is difficult to consider going back to ‘normal’ equipment. The Siros L definitely lives up to the reputation that has become synonymous with everything Broncolor stands for.

Canon has a new member in its mirrorless family. The EOS R is a full frame system with a 30.3 Megapixel body and four native RF lenses currently available, (35mm 50mm, 24-70mm and 24-105mm). Optional adapters will allow previous canon owners to use their EF lenses on the system and get straight to creating! Boasting the aforementioned 30.3 MP CMOS sensor, 4k Video, dual pixel AF, built-in OLED viewfinder, and a 3.15 vari-angle touchscreen LCD are just a few of the awesome and new features available.

LaCie 6Big Thunderbolt 3 RAID Array $1,899+

If you’re looking for a storage/security and speed solution with, essentially, no rival on the commercial market, this is it. It’s absurdly fast, reliable, and strangely beautiful. The performance of the 6Big is like a drug, it’s so addictive, and the kind of unit that will see studios, videographers, and individuals with large amounts of data elevate their operating levels, and the USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity makes it a daisy-chain and power solution that creatives can grow with. Like the Porsche slogan, “There is no substitute.”

Some stats:

LaCie has equipped this RAID array with Thunderbolt 3 technology that transfers data at a rate of up to 40 Gb/s and offers a reversible USB-C connection. For data performance and redundancy, an onboard hardware RAID controller lets you set the 3.5″ hard drives in 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, or 50 RAID configuration. With LaCie RAID Manager, RAID setup is straightforward by offering an intuitive interface to administer the LaCie 6big. Leveraging RAID 0 and Thunderbolt 3, the 6big is able to deliver up to 1400 MB/s read and write speeds.

Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit $4,147

Nikon has taken the next step in their imaging journey with the Z7 Mirrorless System, affectionately dubbed “The Perfectionist.” The 45.7Megapixel FX Format camera brings the Z Mount to the market with a boom. This is a large diameter design with short 16mm flange distance that allows Nikon to create compact, but powerful cameras and develop more advanced optics. It has a BSI CMOS sensor with the EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine delivering outstanding image quality & speed with a native ISO sensitivity range of 64-25600!

It also features a UHD 4k video recording system at up to 30p and can use the N-log gamma profile along with the camera’s 10-bit HDMI output to create cinema-quality video. Even an 8k Time-Lapse mode.

There are few things more practical for a photographer than a B&H Gift Card. With free shipping to many of the U.S States, friendly return policies, and free shipping with orders over $500, this is an easy stocking stuffer.

Fujifilm X-E3 $799

A svelte, versatile camera, the black Fujifilm X-E3 is a progression in their rangefinder-style mirrorless series, and it features an updated sensor and processor along with familiar classic design. Revolving around the 24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processor, high-resolution stills can be recorded with notable sharpness and clarity due to the sensor’s organic layout and omission of an optical low-pass filter. The sensor and processor combination also avails quick continuous shooting up to 14 fps, an extended sensitivity range to ISO 51200, and the ability to record UHD 4K/30 video or Full HD 1080p/60 video.

Benefitting the imaging capabilities, the X-E3 retains its retro-inspired physical design complete with a high-resolution 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder, 3.0″ 1.04m-dot rear touchscreen LCD, and physical shutter speed and exposure compensation dials. Also, its wireless capabilities have been expanded to include Bluetooth connectivity for low-power image transferring and remote camera control from a linked mobile device.

Profoto B10 OCF Flash Head $1595

Profoto continues to affirm their commitment to full-featured flash systems with onboard TTL capability with the introduction of the impressive, battery-powered B10 OCF Flash Head. Part of the OCF family (which began with the reduced-size B2 power pack, continued with the full-sized B1X monolight, and most recently featured the A1 shoe-mount Studio Light), the B10 combines the best characteristics of the monolight with those of auto-exposure, on-camera flashes. In a move that’s consistent with their ongoing “techno-logic,” Profoto packs all the features of the previous OCF lights into the 7″ B10.

Again, be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back as we’ll be continually updating these lists as more and better products and deals surface for the season.