2018 Holiday Gift Guide for Photographers | $100 & Under (Stocking Stuffers)

It’s that time of the year when we’re on the hunt for the best deals and savings on gear for the creatives on our holiday shopping lists. The team at SLR Lounge has had a look at, tested, played with, and researched a LOT of the best (and worst) photography products out there, and we’ve filtered them down to make your search a little easier.

Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back as we’ll be continually updating these lists as more and better products and deals surface for the season.

B&H Gift Card – $25 aND UP

There are few things more practical for a photographer than a B&H Gift Card. With a huge selection, friendly return policies, and free shipping with orders over $100, this is an easy stocking stuffer.

Having been a Peak Design user for years now, I can confirm just how useful and handy their camera straps and accessories are! The SlideLITE Camera Strap can be worn as a sling, shoulder, or full neck strap and comes with removable anchors to connect to your equipment which can support up to 200lbs. I can’t imagine anyone ever actually having 200lbs of camera gear strapped to them but the fact that these can support it is VERY reassuring.

Datacolor SPyderCHECKR 24 Color Chart $44

If you’re getting into photography or any sort of digital visual arts, we can’t stress enough how important it is to ensure your colors are accurate. This was listed in last years gift guide, and we’re adding it again just because it’s that good. Pair this with the SpyderCUBE Raw Calibration tool for under $100 and get the most out of your images.

Amazon Alexa – $69.99



Any photographer with a studio, whether it’s in the garage, warehouse, or office space could use handsfree control of the lights, music, temperature and other “Alexa skills.”

SD Memory Cards $15-$99+

Lets face it, we can never have enough memory cards. It’s better to have them and not need, than to need them and not have. Most cameras have dual write slots in them these days and i’ve always been an advocate of shooting to both slots to ensure you never lose or miss a shot! Currently B&H has a veritable boat-load of these, (and other memory cards styles), on sale so it’s worth it for you to have a look and pick up a few for some stocking stuffers!

JPEGmini Photo Optimization Software $89

Get the smallest image file size without compromising quality or changing your workflow. Having used this software myself now for the last 2 years, I can personally attest to just how powerful and incredible this tool is to your digital workflow. Upload images faster, save tons of space on your hard drives, and improve the load times for your website. This software can operate as a standalone or as a plugin connected directly to Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

Wyze Cam – $25



Anyone with thousands of dollars in gear should have a security camera. This is one of our favorites because of its simplicity, robust features, and cheap price point.

Moment Lenses for Mobile Phone $89-$99

We’ve spoke about these in the past and they deserve to be on the list once again. Moment Phone lenses are a great addition to enhance your iPhone’s image capabilities, especially with their latest 58mm Tele lens. They’ve optimized the optics in this lens for the new devices with larger sensors such as the iPhone XS, Samsung Note 9, and Google Pixel 3. They also have a variety of Macro, Wide, Fisheye and Tele lenses and accessories available.

Camera Lens Coffee Mugs $18

No camera bag is complete without at least one coffee mug made to look like a lens. Shown here is a Canon, but you can find these in nearly any brand/manufacturer out there usually for under $20 and they always make an appreciated gift for your photographer friends out there. You only get one shot at the first coffee of the day, make it a “photo-finish.”

Atmosphere Aerosol $12

Every creative I’ve met that’s used this “portable smoke machine” has done nothing but sing it’s praise. Adding a touch of smoke or fog to your setting can be just the thing your image needs for that dramatic flare and finishing touch. While smoke machines are ideal, they are big, bulky, (sometimes) messy, and expensive. Whereas the Atmosphere Aerosol runs a price tag of under $12 per can. You can even find these in bulk for a better deal.

Moleskin Planner $22

Keep your appointments, ideas, designs, and diagrams handy and organized with this classic Moleskin Planner / Workbook. They are available in a variety of hardcover or softcover & colors to suit your preferences and are great for keeping yourself on track with your daily / weekly / monthly appointments and goals! You can find these in hardcover from $18-$22

Lumecube with Smartphone Mount $99

Lumecube is another item that’s made it into this years holiday gift guide because it packs a ton of light into a small and durable package. Completely controlled by Bluetooth, it can be used as a continuous light for video or a strobe for your flash photography needs. Waterproof, mountable, and a long battery life; this devices is an outdoor and adventure photographers must have.

Anker PowerCore 2-Port Power Pack $49

Battery life is the beauty and bane of today’s photographer. Whether we’re on location on a mountain, working from a coffee shop, or hours deep into a wedding, we’ll have a plethora of devices that need power to get you through the end of the day. As the technology and gear changes, so do our power needs. That’s why the Anker 20,000mAH power pack deserves to be in all of our gear bags.

Disposable Film Cameras $10

Film is a fun way to spark extra creativity back into your photographic life, and what better way than with a cheap single use camera that’s also weather proof?! Disposable cameras like this can be a lot of fun for the creative on your shopping list as not only is it ideal for scenarios where you’d like to shoot film, but don’t want to risk your expensive, (and possibly rare), cameras like on a boat or in new/unfamiliar territory. Not to mention the fun you can have with these in a party environment like a wedding.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 $92

We’ve mentioned the Fujifilm Instax Mini cameras in the past but this year we felt it’s time to show the Wide format cameras some attention. With this combo you can get the Fujifilm Wide 300 camera with 2 packs of instant film for just $92 dollars. This, (and the mini 9 versions), are a guaranteed hit at any social gathering and even corporate environments. These cameras are great for the professional photographer, OR just a fun gift for anyone on your list this year.

JBL Flip 4 Wireless Portable Speaker $80

Not every gift has to be a camera or camera related for the creatives you’re shopping for. As most photographers will tell you, no studio session is complete without some tunes playing to get both you and your subjects in the “zone” to create something special. These bluetooth enabled speakers can produce 16W of audio power and provide the much needed mood enhancement for your photoshoot session. Pair this with a Spotify Premium Subscription for an extra surprise and unlock unlimited hours of entertainment.

Get It Here



