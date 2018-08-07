2018 Camera Giveaway – Win a Canon 5D Mark IV, the Nikon D850, or the Sony A7RIII!

We’re already over half way through 2018! Are you where you want to be in your photography journey this year? If not, what’s holding you back?

Is it the knowledge and training you need to take your skills to the next level? Is it gear reliability and performance issues? Hopefully we can help you with both in our huge 2018 Camera Giveaway.

The Grand Prize | Professional Camera

We’ve partnered with our friends at Fstoppers to give one lucky winner their choice of one of these three flagship cameras:

All three of these remarkable cameras are unparalleled in their respective brands and are each valued at over $3K.

Prize #2 | The Complete Wedding Photography Training System



To help guide your career, boost your skill set and give you a framework for success, we’re also giving away one SLR Lounge Wedding Photography Training System! This workshop bundle is worth $1,172 and you’ll be able to own all 8 workshops in this series.

The winner for Prize #2 will be announced on Thursday, August 16th, 2018, during our Wedding Week webinar: 10 Ways to 10X Your Wedding Photography Skills.