2018 Camera Giveaway – Win a Canon 5D Mark IV, the Nikon D850, or the Sony A7RIII!
We’re already over half way through 2018! Are you where you want to be in your photography journey this year? If not, what’s holding you back?
Is it the knowledge and training you need to take your skills to the next level? Is it gear reliability and performance issues? Hopefully we can help you with both in our huge 2018 Camera Giveaway.
The Grand Prize | Professional Camera
We’ve partnered with our friends at Fstoppers to give one lucky winner their choice of one of these three flagship cameras:
All three of these remarkable cameras are unparalleled in their respective brands and are each valued at over $3K.
Prize #2 | The Complete Wedding Photography Training System
To help guide your career, boost your skill set and give you a framework for success, we’re also giving away one SLR Lounge Wedding Photography Training System! This workshop bundle is worth $1,172 and you’ll be able to own all 8 workshops in this series.
The winner for Prize #2 will be announced on Thursday, August 16th, 2018, during our Wedding Week webinar: 10 Ways to 10X Your Wedding Photography Skills.
Prize # 3 | B&H Gift Card
The third prize is a $100 gift card to B&H!
The winner will be announced at the end of our Facebook Live presentation during our Wedding Week: “What’s In Pye’s Gear Bag?” on Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 at 3PM PST.
Sign up here for a reminder for this event and all other Wedding Week events from SLR Lounge.
Prize # 4 | ANY Fstoppers Tutorial
To sweeten the pot even more, Fstoppers is giving away ANY tutorial in their store to one lucky winner, including their latest release, “Intro to Video: A Photographer’s Guide to Filmmaking.”
The winner for Prize #4 will be announced at the same time that we announce the winner for the Grand Prize Camera on September 7th, 2018.
How to Enter
To enter, follow the instructions below. Use the same entry form for ALL of the prizes.
If you’re having trouble seeing the giveaway entry form above, access it directly here.
- There are 6 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 6, you can gain up to 13 individual entries to increase your chances of winning.
- This contest is open internationally. Winner will receive direct shipment once the giveaway has closed.
- Prize Winner #3 will be randomly selected on August 14th, 2018 during our FB Live broadcast.
- Prize Winner #2 will be randomly selected on August 16th, 2018 during our 10 Tips to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills Webinar.
- The Grand Prize Winner and Prize Winner #4 will be randomly selected on August 29th, 2018.
We wish everyone the best of luck!
