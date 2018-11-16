2018 Black Friday Deal Tracker

It’s that time of year again…. That month between late November through the new year when we photographers load up on all of the gear and software we need (and lots that we don’t need) for 2019.

To simplify things for you, our editorial staff is back with our annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal Tracker for photographers.

SLR Lounge Education: 30% of ALL Store Products, Training Systems, and SLR Lounge Premium.

Notable workshops and resources include the following:

Dell P2715Q 27″ Ultra HD 4K Monitor – $409 – Link

Dell S2715H 27″ 16:9 IPS Monitor – $184.95 – Link

Dell S2317HWi 23″ 16:9 IPS Wireless Connect Monitor w/ Wireless Charging Stand – $149 – Link

LG 29UM69G-B 29″ 21:9 UltraWide IPS Gaming Monitor – $179 – Link

Apple 21.5″ iMac (Mid 2017) – $999 – Link

Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2018, Space Gray) – $2,499 – Link

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro (Mid 2018, Silver) – $1,689 – Link

Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad 330s Notebook – $399 – Link

Dell 15.6″ Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5570 Notebook – $599 – Link

ASUS 15.6″ VivoBook S15 S510UQ Notebook – $729 – Link

Lenovo 2019 15.6″ HD Laptop Computer – $314 – Link

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017, Space Gray) – $1,399 – Link

SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash Memory Card (160MB/s) – $69 – Link

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PLUS UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $34,99 – Link

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-II microSDXC Memory Card with USB 3.0 Adapter – $44.99 – Link

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-II microSDXC Memory Card with USB 3.0 Adapter – $89.99 – Link

SanDisk 32 GB Extreme CompactFlash Memory Card – $30.77 – Link

SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – $42.51 – Link

Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $32.95 – Link

SanDisk 200GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card (Class 10) – $41.99 – Link

Samsung 256GB EVO+ microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $79.95 – Link

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO CFast 2.0 Memory Card – $679.74 – Link

Samsung 32GB EVO+ UHS-I microSDHC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $9.99 – Link

SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash Memory Card (160MB/s) – $259 – Link

Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $32.95 – Link

Samsung 500GB 960 EVO NVMe M.2 Internal SSD – $109.99 – Link

Samsung 1TB 960 EVO NVMe M.2 Internal SSD – $219.99 – Link

G-Technology 3TB G-DRIVE USB G1 USB 3.0 Hard Drive – $109.99 – Link

Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5″ Internal SSD – $147.99 – Link

G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE Mobile Micro-USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (Black) – $49.99 – Link

Camera Lenses

Camera Bodies

Cinema Gear

ikan EC1 Beholder 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer – $369 – Link

GoPro HERO Session – $149 – Link

GoPro HERO7 Black – $399 – Link

Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL LAB Handheld Stabilizer for Mirrorless Cameras – $599 – Link

Tech Accessories

USB C Hub, Micar 7-in-1 Type C Hub – $32.99 – Link

All-new Echo (2nd Generation) – $59 – Link

Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black – $113 – Link

Apple TV 4K (32GB) – $169 – Link

Apple TV 4K (64GB) – $189 – Link

MAGMOD

Offer: Black Friday early birds get free gift cards with orders over $300. Shipping is free all weekend long, too. Icing on the cake: up to 20% off thru Cyber Monday.

Valid: 11/16 – 11/26

About: MagMod makes flash modifiers the way they were meant to be. Our mission is to make awesome photography easy, by making tools that get out of the way of being more creative.

HONEYBOOK

Offer: 50% off your first year subscription

Valid: Undefined.

About: honeybook helps you book your ideal client faster, more frequently, and with less legwork.

Black Friday at the Big Retailers

AMAZON PHOTO DEALS

Of course, it’s not Black Friday unless you have Amazon in the mix.

B&HPHOTO DEALS

The next place we always check is B&H.

