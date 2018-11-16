2018 Black Friday Deal Tracker
It’s that time of year again…. That month between late November through the new year when we photographers load up on all of the gear and software we need (and lots that we don’t need) for 2019.
To simplify things for you, our editorial staff is back with our annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deal Tracker for photographers.
Be sure to bookmark this page and visit DAILY as we’ll update it with the latest and greatest Black Friday deals that we find!
SLR Lounge Education: 30% of ALL Store Products, Training Systems, and SLR Lounge Premium.
Notable workshops and resources include the following:
- The Complete Wedding Photography Training System(70+ hours)
- The Photography Business Training System (30+ hours)
- The Photography Fundamentals Training System (27+ hours)
- Dell P2715Q 27″ Ultra HD 4K Monitor – $409 – Link
- Dell S2715H 27″ 16:9 IPS Monitor – $184.95 – Link
- Dell S2317HWi 23″ 16:9 IPS Wireless Connect Monitor w/ Wireless Charging Stand – $149 – Link
- LG 29UM69G-B 29″ 21:9 UltraWide IPS Gaming Monitor – $179 – Link
- Apple 21.5″ iMac (Mid 2017) – $999 – Link
- Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2018, Space Gray) – $2,499 – Link
- Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro (Mid 2018, Silver) – $1,689 – Link
- Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad 330s Notebook – $399 – Link
- Dell 15.6″ Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5570 Notebook – $599 – Link
- ASUS 15.6″ VivoBook S15 S510UQ Notebook – $729 – Link
- Lenovo 2019 15.6″ HD Laptop Computer – $314 – Link
- Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017, Space Gray) – $1,399 – Link
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash Memory Card (160MB/s) – $69 – Link
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PLUS UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $34,99 – Link
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-II microSDXC Memory Card with USB 3.0 Adapter – $44.99 – Link
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-II microSDXC Memory Card with USB 3.0 Adapter – $89.99 – Link
- SanDisk 32 GB Extreme CompactFlash Memory Card – $30.77 – Link
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – $42.51 – Link
- Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $32.95 – Link
- SanDisk 200GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card (Class 10) – $41.99 – Link
- Samsung 256GB EVO+ microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $79.95 – Link
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO CFast 2.0 Memory Card – $679.74 – Link
- Samsung 32GB EVO+ UHS-I microSDHC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $9.99 – Link
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro CompactFlash Memory Card (160MB/s) – $259 – Link
- Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter – $32.95 – Link
- Samsung 500GB 960 EVO NVMe M.2 Internal SSD – $109.99 – Link
- Samsung 1TB 960 EVO NVMe M.2 Internal SSD – $219.99 – Link
- G-Technology 3TB G-DRIVE USB G1 USB 3.0 Hard Drive – $109.99 – Link
- Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5″ Internal SSD – $147.99 – Link
- G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE Mobile Micro-USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (Black) – $49.99 – Link
Camera Lenses
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon EF – $1,199 – Link
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens – $299 – Link
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $1,699 – Link
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens – $699 – Link
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens – $299 – Link
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Lens – $1,196 – Link
Camera Bodies
- Nikon D750 DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $1,396.95 – Link
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $3,099 – Link
- Canon EOS 6D DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $999 – Link
- Nikon D750 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens – $1,896.95 – Link
- Nikon D500 DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $1,796.95 – Link
Cinema Gear
- ikan EC1 Beholder 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer – $369 – Link
- GoPro HERO Session – $149 – Link
- GoPro HERO7 Black – $399 – Link
- Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL LAB Handheld Stabilizer for Mirrorless Cameras – $599 – Link
Tech Accessories
- USB C Hub, Micar 7-in-1 Type C Hub – $32.99 – Link
- All-new Echo (2nd Generation) – $59 – Link
- Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Black – $113 – Link
- Apple TV 4K (32GB) – $169 – Link
- Apple TV 4K (64GB) – $189 – Link
MAGMOD
Website: Click Here
Offer: Black Friday early birds get free gift cards with orders over $300. Shipping is free all weekend long, too. Icing on the cake: up to 20% off thru Cyber Monday.
Valid: 11/16 – 11/26
Code: No coupon necessary (click link above)
About: MagMod makes flash modifiers the way they were meant to be. Our mission is to make awesome photography easy, by making tools that get out of the way of being more creative.
HONEYBOOK
Website: Click Here
Offer: 50% off your first year subscription
Valid: Undefined.
Code: No coupon necessary (click link above)
About: honeybook helps you book your ideal client faster, more frequently, and with less legwork.
Black Friday at the Big Retailers
AMAZON PHOTO DEALS
Of course, it’s not Black Friday unless you have Amazon in the mix.
Website: Click Here
B&HPHOTO DEALS
The next place we always check is B&H.
Website: Click Here
