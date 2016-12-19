2016 Full Holiday Gift Guide
Gifts for 0-$100
- Atmosphere Aerosol – $12
- Lume Cube – $80
- Tether Tools Rapidmount Powrgrip Kit $67
See More Gifts for $100 to $500
Gifts for $100-$500
- Mefoto Air Tripods – $125
- The Case Air Wireless Tethering System – $159
- Syrp Genie Mini – $249
See More Gifts for $100 to $500
Gifts for$500 and Up
- Dji Mavic Pro – $999
- Apple Ipad Pro 9.7 – $649
- Profoto B1 – $2095
Photography Education Gifts
- SLR Lounge Education – Up to 50% Off
- Fstoppers Education – $50 to $100 Off
- Photigy – 30% Off Everything
- CreativeLive – 40% Off Everything
Gift Ideas for Stocking Stuffers
- Prism – $16.90
- String Lights – $7.50
- Spray Bottles – $4.73
Does anyone have personal experience with the Case Air? Is the software robust and stable on iOS and OS X?
Read a few reviews from 6 months ago with older firmware. The 3 reviews on B&H Photo are not terrible positive nor informative. And no reviews on Amazon either. The Case website has a user forum, mostly folks asking where their unit is and no real reviews.
Found a very well executed review on Youtube, but it is very old and possibly sponsored by Case.
I may just have to be the lab rat and test one out, haha. Can always return it and get the CamRanger.