See Our Game Changing Holiday Promotion

More Info
Inspiration

2017 Full Holiday Gift Guide For Photographers

By SLR Lounge Official on December 14th 2017

Gifts for 0-$100

  • Polaroid Originals OneStep2 Instant Film Camera $99
  • Peak Design Cuff, Leash & Slide Straps $29+
  • TogTees $14-55

See More Gifts for $100 And Under

Gifts for $100-$500

  • WANDRD PRVKE 21 BackPack $185
  • Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm F/1.8G $476
  • Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet (Medium) $349

See More Gifts for $100 to $500

Gifts for$500 and Up

See More Gifts for over $500

Photography Education Gifts

B&H Deal Watcher

Tags:
Previous
The Holiday Gift Guide For...
About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

Comment

Please or register to post a comment.

  1. Thorsten Ott

    Does anyone have personal experience with the Case Air? Is the software robust and stable on iOS and OS X?

    Read a few reviews from 6 months ago with older firmware. The 3 reviews on B&H Photo are not terrible positive nor informative. And no reviews on Amazon either. The Case website has a user forum, mostly folks asking where their unit is and no real reviews.

    Found a very well executed review on Youtube, but it is very old and possibly sponsored by Case.

    I may just have to be the lab rat and test one out, haha. Can always return it and get the CamRanger.
    | |
Trending Workshop
Unscripted | Photo Shoot BTS Season 2
When posing men, whether individually or as a couple, the same rules apply.

Related Articles

Jessica Kobeissi On Taking Portraits Of Strangers | Could You Give Your Skills...
By Kishore Sawh on December 13, 2017
Adobe Updates Lightroom CC | Adds Tone Curve & Split Toning
By Wendell Weithers on December 13, 2017
Sony A7Riii Firmware Update Released | Mac Users Take Note
By Kishore Sawh on December 11, 2017

Connect with us!