2017 Full Holiday Gift Guide For Photographers
Gifts for 0-$100
- Polaroid Originals OneStep2 Instant Film Camera $99
- Peak Design Cuff, Leash & Slide Straps $29+
- TogTees $14-55
See More Gifts for $100 And Under
Gifts for $100-$500
- WANDRD PRVKE 21 BackPack $185
- Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm F/1.8G $476
- Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet (Medium) $349
See More Gifts for $100 to $500
Gifts for$500 and Up
- Fujifilm X-E3 $899
- LaCie 6Big Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) RAID Array $2,500+
- Sigma 135mm F/1.8 $1,299
Photography Education Gifts
- SLR Lounge Education – Holiday Sale! $75 Off SLR Lounge Premium + Free Gift
- CreativeLive – Up to 50% Off and Additional 10% Everything with code
Does anyone have personal experience with the Case Air? Is the software robust and stable on iOS and OS X?
Read a few reviews from 6 months ago with older firmware. The 3 reviews on B&H Photo are not terrible positive nor informative. And no reviews on Amazon either. The Case website has a user forum, mostly folks asking where their unit is and no real reviews.
Found a very well executed review on Youtube, but it is very old and possibly sponsored by Case.
I may just have to be the lab rat and test one out, haha. Can always return it and get the CamRanger.