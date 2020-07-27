For astrophotographers, the sky is more the target than the limit. Through their lenses, we’re able to see our galaxy in a way that our naked eye cannot perceive. One of the most popular and recognizable targets in the sky is the core of the Milky Way Galaxy. Using thoughtful compositions of spectacular views, the best Milky Way pictures wow us with their beauty, inspire our own creativity, and remind us of our place in the grand scope of things.

We compiled this collection, featuring images from around the world, to inspire your photography in 2020. If you’re interested in learning how to take your own amazing Milky Way pictures, you can find in-depth tutorials in our specialized Milky Way workshop.

Let the inspiration begin.

Best Time to Capture Milky Way Pictures

Because of our position within the Milky Way, the core (which is what most people refer to as the Milky Way) is not entirely visible year round. The “Milky Way Season” typically ranges from late February to early October across most of our planet and the season peaks sometime around June.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the Milky Way core rises in the South East and sets in the South West. In this region of the world, you can see the Milky Way core before sunrise between February and March. During the summer months, the Milky Way core remains visible through most of the night. Later in the year, the Milky Way core is up before the sun goes down and sets in the evening. The breakdown for the Southern Hemisphere is similar, although the view is markedly different as more of the core is visible in the sky at once.

Best Places to Capture Milky Way Pictures

Again, it really depends on the time of year to choose the best places to capture Milky Way pictures, but to photograph more of the core in a single frame, it’s hard to beat locations in the Southern Hemisphere. Moreover, the general goal for night sky photography includes avoiding areas with light pollution, which leaves out much of the accessible regions in the Northern Hemisphere. That said, here’s a quick list of some of the best places to go to capture Milky Way pictures.

Northern Hemisphere

Canada

Western United States (Joshua Tree, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon)

Hawaii

Northern Africa

Unpopulated Regions of Asia

Southern Hemisphere

Argentina

Australia

Chile (Atacama Desert & Chilean Patagonia)

Colombia (Mountain areas)

Madagascar

Namibia

New Zealand

Peru (Mountain areas)

Quick Tips for Capturing Milky Way Pictures

Here are 10 quick tips to help you capture better Milky Way pictures. Each of these concepts is covered in more detail in our Milky Way workshop:

Use apps to help plan for optimal times and locations

Scout the location in advance to know the lay of the land for both safety and composition

Use a fast lens and set a wide aperture

Keep ISO at 3200 or under

Use the 500 rule to calculate shutter speed: 500/focal length = maximum time for sharp stars

Use a tripod to minimize camera shake

Turn down your LCD brightness & refer to your histogram to check exposure

Set focus to “infinity” and dial it in manually while focusing on a bright light source (such as a star) for tack sharp Milky Way pictures. Take test shots and zoom in to check accuracy.

Conclusion

We hope this stunning collection of Milky Way pictures has inspired you to head out and capture your own portraits of the starry sky. For more on how to capture Milky Way pictures, with information on everything from which gear to use to editing tips, check out our Milky Way workshop, your guide to nightscape photography.