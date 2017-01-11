2-Day Live Wedding Workshop With Canon Announcement!

Lin and Jirsa and SLR Lounge are excited to announce a new two-day live Wedding Workshop in partnership with Canon, taught by world-renowned wedding photographer and instructor, Pye Jirsa. The workshop is only limited to 16 participants so register here to reserve your place!

the details

This workshop is a 2-day intensive designed to teach you the ins and outs of posing, directing, lighting and special FX techniques. We want you to come away from the course being able to create incredible images for your clients regardless of the scene, situation or time given. We want to help you become the “hero” in your clients eyes. Most of all, we want you to come away with the skills and tools to book more clients, and to sell more wall art to existing clients.

When: April 22nd-23rd, 2017

April 22nd-23rd, 2017 Where: Canon Experience Center, 123 Paularino Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626, & 2 Outdoor Locations here in sunny Southern California

Canon Experience Center, 123 Paularino Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626, & 2 Outdoor Locations here in sunny Southern California Register here

what’s included?

Expert instruction and support from Pye Jirsa and Canon Live Learning Team who will help you in both the field and the classroom.

Two hands on styled shoots at two different locations here in Orange County, California

Access to Canon gear loans of your choosing, including L-Series lenses, and Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, EOS 5DS/SR, 5D Mark IV bodies, and EOS 80D.

1-2 Professional Prints of your work from a Canon Professional Inkjet Printer.

What will you gain from this workshop?

This photo workshop offers participants a 2-day immersion into digital photography. Through hands-on learning, lectures and classroom critiques, Pye will help students develop their understanding of:

Choosing and using the right lens for your shoot

Posing techniques in a small studio space

Posing techniques on location

Small lighting to make a big impact

How to transform a non-desirable scene into a picturesque scene

Creative use of lighting and light modifiers

In person sales – how to upsell your clients

The power of the print – how a print has a huge impact on your client

Adobe Lightroom techniques

SKill level

This is a unique workshop for photographers looking to improve their digital photography skills, build their portfolios and have some fun, too! A good understanding of your camera operations including using manual mode, apertures and shutter speed is needed, but all are welcome – Register here!