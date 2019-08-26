15 Upcoming Photography Workshops & Events Around the World

Education is by far one of the easiest ways to challenge your artistry as a photographer and grow as a professional. By forcing yourself to get out of our comfort zone and learn new lighting & photo concepts, you will grow exponentially as an artist.

We’ve rounded up some special educational events taking place over the course of the next year to give you the opportunity to grow and learn from some industry greats:

About: In three hours, Vanessa will inspire and enlighten you with an exclusive deep dive into her photography style and how she works with clients. Watch and learn exactly how she poses, lights, and engages with her couples to get the best possible expressions and photos. She’s been making couples look and feel amazing since 2002, and now you’ll be able to take what you learn and use it immediately in your own wedding/event photography practice! Refreshments will be provided during this three-hour lecture and demo.

About: Hands-on Experience: Build your skills in two uniquely-styled studio bays; one focused on editorial portraits and one on high fashion. Setups will feature hand-painted canvas backdrops, painted mobile wall, custom floor drops and tabletops, Profoto lighting and industry-standard studio equipment.

Expand Your Portfolio: Explore various lighting scenarios with experienced male and female models and customize your studio bay with our diverse set of props. You will leave with your own images to use in your book.

Network: Mingle with photographers, connect with models, and work with a professional stylist and makeup artist.

Comprehensive Learning: Specialized time with the experienced production crew for Q&A, session feedback, and lighting refinement.

About: Graphic Designer, Business Administrator, Empirical Photographer, Editor, Husband, Dad, and Colombian Entrepreneur. Founder of the Xpress Books Publisher (specialized in commemorative and school publications) and international wedding photographer. His graduation portraits (Senior portraits) and wedding photography loaded with color and energy have been recognized by countless means worldwide.

About: Elevation Photography Workshops are for aspiring and established wedding and portrait photographers looking to see the world in a new light and elevate their craft to the next level. Sean will take you on an honest and open behind the scenes tour of how to work with both natural light and off-camera flash while also opening your eyes to finding creative compositions and capturing natural relaxed moments. Ultimately, this full-day hands-on workshop will prepare you with the essential tools to push yourself to create bold and beautiful photography for your clients. The majority of time for Elevation Photography Workshops will be hands-on and cameras out with Sean.

About: Camp Reset was created with the idea of placing importance on taking time for yourself as a business owner since it is rarely realized in a small company. Along with continuing to learn and educate yourself, it’s just as important to set aside time to recharge, take a deep breath, and see where you and your business are in order to make necessary improvements and to invest in new ideas.

About: It’s not easy standing out in the vast world of photography and imaging. Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a novice trying to break into the business or simply have a passion for visual arts, PHOTOPLUS is where your creative vision comes into focus. And once you’re here—you’re in the center of it all. Immerse yourself in the most dynamic, interactive experiences for photographers and videographers seeking the newest technologies and techniques that will take their art to the next level.

Drop into specialized sessions and live photo shoots right on the show floor.

Talk with experts and the manufacturers themselves about how to bring your ideas to life.

Access everything you need to confidently select equipment and software to achieve your goals.

About: Jos and Tree are conference speakers, contest judges, workshop trainers, and among the top award-winning wedding photographers in the world. With over 15 years of experience documenting weddings, they are facilitating a powerful moment in time for photographers to EVOLVE their craft.

About: “This is our biggest event of the year! We have a fantastic line-up of world-class photographers across many genres coming to share their knowledge and inspire you. The industry’s leading manufacturers will show their latest gear and answer your questions. There will be plenty of deals on cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, lighting, memory and more.”

Erika Mann | Real Life Conference

About: This year’s conference will be covering topics of creativity and inspiration, business, and social advocacy. Harness joy in your work and life. See the significance in imperfection and failures in life and art. Discover tools to make your photography business sustainable, presenting your work in a saturated market. Use your business and your work to serve others. Identify your passions and turn that into real change.

About: Join NJ/NYC luxury wedding photographer Vanessa Joy for a 4-day Workshop in Charleston, SC. Whether you specialize in southern charm weddings or big city weddings, you will walk away from this workshop with the skills and confidence you need to build a successful business. Don’t miss four days chock-full of the beautifully stylized hands-on ceremony, bridal party, an engagement session, and reception shoots to add to your portfolio.

This is a unique workshop for wedding photographers looking to improve their photography skills, build their portfolios, and have some fun, too!

This workshop is for intermediate to advanced photographers but if you’re a beginner you’re sure to get a lot out of it as well. Basic understanding of your camera operations including using manual mode, f-stops and shutter speed is preferred. Photographers looking to refine their business strategies will enjoy the lecture portion of the workshop no matter how long they’ve been in business. Please read the agenda to understand the workshop outline.

About: The NineDots Gathering is an annual boutique conference for 150 like-minded wedding photographers. An experience which has the perfect blend of inspiring keynote presentations, practical teaching in mini-masterclass zones, expert business advice, the latest and greatest products on offer from exhibiting sponsors, and plenty of social time to hang out, relax and connect with other wedding photographers from around the world.

About: Southeast Photo Convention is an event for creative photographers and for those who aren’t ready to settle for complacency. As a business owner, if you desire new and different results, you have to do new and different things. Commit to learning. To striving. To being unsatisfied with the status quo. This event isn’t designed to be a tedious educational event for photographers. Small casual setting with a high emphasis on personal growth. Every ticket purchased includes access to (10) presentations, (2) Breakout Sessions, (2) Live Shoots. Additionally, fun group activities, bar hopping and live interviews.

About: At the Resolve Workshop you’ll be given assignments that will challenge and strengthen how you create authentic images.

Your coaches will give you all the tools you need to master your compositions. Your coaches will also show you how to identify moments using context and cues before they happen.

You’ll be given a critique that will be used as a way to identify your strengths and weaknesses as an artist. It will challenge you and your perspective when it comes to photography and defining your style.

Lanny & Erika Mann | Metanoia Workshop (Waitlist)

About: Before photography, Erika & Lanny were both professional educators. Their roots and their passion is in coaching & inspiring growth & development.

With unfiltered access to Erika & Lanny’s perspectives on photography, weddings, business & life; this workshop delves deep beyond the surface of shooting & weddings, into the elusive places where art & creativity is born.

This is a no-holds-barred, full-immersion, 3-day experience for wedding photographers aspiring to push their art & craft to another level. Join the waitlist for the following locations:

Meet today the photographers of tomorrow. Seventh edition of the most anticipated wedding conference in Europe. Three days of speakers with English simultaneous translation, master classes, commercial area, friends, and a big party.

