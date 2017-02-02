10 Video LED Lights $50-$100 | Caleb Pike

One of the more daunting aspects of photography or video work is finding good lighting that is affordable. Fortunately, the market is providing us with options that don’t force us to choose between the two. Caleb Pike from DSLR Video Shooter has released his latest video in a series on affordable lighting options. The lights on his list aren’t the top of the line, but budget options that seem to offer more than their price would indicate. Here is a rundown of his list of video lights between $50 and $100.

1) – Neewer CN 304 – 00:50

In addition to identifying the features of each light, Caleb ranks each light’s brightness. Of the 10 lights discussed, this light ranked third. Its incredible that LED light have become so powerful.

Key Features

Price $55

Battery Life Indicator

Dimmer switch

Light output test rank 3r

2) – Aputure H198 – 02:13

Aputure has developed a solid reputation for the quality of their lights and that reputation holds true here. If you are a stickler high quality light, this is a good option for you.

Key Features

Price $55-58

CRI (Color Rendering Index) – 95

Takes AA and Sony NPF batteries

Battery life indicator

Dimmer Switch

Comes with ball head mount

Protective cover for LED lights

Light output test rank 7t

3) – YN-216 Spot Light – 4:03

This is one of two lights that piques my interest the most. It is very small in size, has a high output, and is highly directional. Powerful and portable is winning combo for any pro.

Yongnuo has been carving out a space as an affordable alternative for some time. With budget friendly flashes, lenses, and video lights, it continues to establish itself as a go-to cost saving retailer.

Key Features

Price $60

CRI – 90

Takes AA and Sony NPF batteries

DC power input for external power

Dial to control fine or coarse power level adjustments

Barn Doors

Cooling fan

Output test rank 2n

4) – YN-300 MkIII – 6:14

This is the first of the lights on the list that has a bi-color option. If you want to forgo gels and filters to match daylight of tungsten light in your environment, this option should serve you well. It also comes with a remote and is bluetooth capable.

Key Features

Price $59

CRI-93

Comes in Bi-Color or Daylight color temperatures

Takes Sony NPF batteries

DC power input for external power

Battery life indicator

Dial to control fine or coarse power level adjustments

Barn Doors

Comes with a remote

Bluetooth capable so you can control with your smartphone

Light output test rank 7t

5) – YN-360 – 8:28

Of all the lights, this looks like the most fun and flexible. It gives you most options to experiment with light. This is a light wand that may be good enough to serve as an alternative to products such as the Westcott Ice Light.

Key Features

Price $79

Takes Sony NPF Batteries

Bi-color light

RGB light that allows you to mix colors

Comes with a magnetic tungsten diffuser

Battery life indicator

Dial to control fine or coarse power level adjustments

Bluetooth capable so you can control with your smartphone

Light output test rank 8t

6) – YN-600 Air – 10:46

The most unique feature of this light is its built in milk diffuser. It gives off a broad soft light that is very flattering. A light like this is useful for flattering portraits and not just video.

Key Features

Price $80

Milk diffuser to create a very soft light

Comes in Bi-Color version

Takes Sony NPF batteries

DC power input for external power

Battery life indicator

Dial to control fine or coarse power level adjustments

Light output test rank las

7) – NEEWER 500 – 12:51

This light is clearly the most suited to studio use as it comes with no battery option. However, it is large and gives off a good amount of light. If you are a Youtuber looking to keep a lighting setup in one place, this is an option to consider.

Key Features

Price $89

AC power only – No Battery option

All Metal

Barn Doors

Can turn of the different light banks to control output

Light output test rank 5t

8) – FancierStudio 576 – 14:49

Like the previous entry this light does not give you a battery powered option. What it does give you is the ability to easily mount and remove filters. You can attach diffusers or color filters via magnets to change your look. It is also gives off more light than Neewer 500.

Key Features

Price $99

CRI – 90

Daylight color only

AC power only – No Battery option

Comes with power adaptor

Magnetic modular filter system

Barn Doors

Light output test rank 4t

9) – NEEWER 480 – 16:26

This light well built as it is made of all metal and aluminum and has the benefit of coming with the power cord. Along with having one of the higher CRI ratings, this looks like an affordable and durable choice.

Key Features

Price $99

CRI – 96+

Bi-color light

All Metal and Aluminum

Comes with power adaptor

Takes AA and Sony NPF batteries

Light output test rank

10) – YN-600 Mk I – 18:41

This is the most powerful and the most expensive light on the list. It comes with almost all of the bells & whistles of the other lights and by doing so represents the most value for the dollar.

Key Features

Price $100

CRI – 95+

Comes in Bi-Color or Daylight color temperatures

Takes Sony NPF batteries

DC power input for external power

Dial to control fine or coarse power level adjustments

Barn Doors

Cooling fan

Comes with a remote

Light output test rank 1st

Note

The lighting prices listed relfect their cost at the time of the release of the video.