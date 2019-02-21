15 Educational Events Happening Before April 2019

Education is by far one of the easiest ways to challenge your artistry as a photographer and grow as a professional. By forcing yourself to get out of our comfort zone and learn new lighting & photo concepts, you will grow exponentially as an artist.

We’ve rounded up some special educational events taking place over the next couple of months to give you the opportunity to grow and learn from some industry greats:

Topic: The Art of Dramatic Photography

Speaker: Sean LeBlanc

Where: Las Vegas, NV

When: 2/24

Cost: $395

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

Find the right clients for your business

Pillars of becoming a full-time photographer

How to stay creative session after session

On location live shoot with real clients

Pose your clients for a relaxed and natural look

Transform the ordinary into extraordinary

Use natural light and off camera flash for impact

Simplify your workflow to get more time back

Prep your portfolio for contest submissions

Breathe life into your photos with Photoshop

Topic: Wedding Photography Techniques & Business Branding

Speaker: Paul Von Rieter

Where: The Doyle, Las Vegas, NV

When: 2/26 at 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Cost: $800 (15% off with code “ARTISANLASVEGAS2019”)

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

The event is being held at a REAL wedding venue in Las Vegas, The Doyle. The naturally lit, loft inspired space is conveniently located only 10 minutes from the WPPI 2019 conference at Mandalay Bay. Upon organizing this event, Paul’s goal was to create an experience that sets a higher standard. “I wanted to create something uniquely different to the desert shoot outs typically offered during WPPI. It’s important to me that our attendees leave with knowledge of new shooting techniques while being provided with an incredible shoot space and visual content that will upscale their brand and help them get hired by their ideal client. I have hand picked only the best partners, design elements, and sponsors to bring this vision to fruition. It is sure to be an event unlike any ever offered in Vegas coinciding with the WPPI conference.”

6 shooting stations, 3 brides, 2 grooms

Mock ceremony setup

Fine art backdrops & luxury floral installations

Hands-on instruction by Paul Von Rieter & team

Time allotments and attendants at each station

Short talk on the Artisan method and upscaling your brand

Fujifilm gear demo & giveaway

Snacks & drinks, raffles & more

February 26-27th, 2019 – WPPI, Mandalay BAY, LAS VEGAS, NV

Topic: Speed Posing for Tight Timelines

Speaker: Vanessa Joy

Where: South Pacific AB

When: 2/26 at 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Cost: View pass options here

Register: Here

What Will She Be Discussing?

As a photographer one of the main things you fight is time. Watch NYC/NJ Wedding Photographer Vanessa Joy as she poses her couples to get the most out of the time she’s given on a shoot. From varying poses, angles, and crops, you’ll learn how to maximize the number of quality images you get during a session, even if time isn’t on your side.

Solid posing strategies for individuals, couples, and groups

Easy ways to capture large bridal parties – fast

How to work through a family list in 10 minutes flat

Topic: Creating Dramatic Wedding & Lifestyle Portraits with Natural Light and Off-Camera Flash

Speaker: Sean LeBlanc

Where: Mariners B

When: 2/26 at 8:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Cost: View pass options here

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

This photowalk is for wedding and portrait photographers looking to see the world in a new light and excel in their craft. Sean’s photowalk sold out quickly last year and he is back to take you on an honest and open behind-the-scenes tour of how to work with both natural light and off-camera flash while also opening your eyes to finding killer compositions. Bring your cameras because you will be putting them to good use experimenting with new techniques. Ultimately, this photowalk will give you the essential tools to push yourself while creating beautiful wedding and lifestyle portraits.

Topic: Mastering Your Ugly Environment

Speaker: Justin Haugen

Where: Mariners B

When: 2/26 at 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Cost: View pass options here

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

Attendees will learn how to walk into a messy room or unfavorable lighting conditions and immediately identify the best light sources in the scene, as well as how to position and pose their subjects in great light. Justin will cover how to minimize the obstructions and clutter in a scene and how to tell the most important parts of a wedding day story or showcase the best features of a portrait client in the most unassuming of locations. Learn how your lens selections affect the impact of your images and how your subjects will see themselves in their photos. Once you’ve learned how to harness the best light in a scene, Justin will cover some quick off-camera flash tips to take control of the light in the scene.

Topic: Off-Camera Flash for Natural Light Photographers Photo Walk

Speaker: Vanessa Joy

Where: Mariners B

When: 2/26 at 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Cost: View pass options here

Register: Here

What Will She Be Discussing?

Learn easy setups and the first steps to adding off-camera flash to your natural light portfolio. It doesn’t have to be as hard as it looks and it can help you create a natural light look when it’s not golden hour and incredible photos in less-than-ideal lighting situations. Learn with Vanessa while she shows you how she eased into using OCF consistently for her natural light style portfolio and gives you tips and tricks to using it quickly and effectively in the field. Then, shoot alongside Vanessa as she demos all she’s taught you in applicable scenarios, going more in-depth on how to set up lighting shots, get the exposure, adjust for imperfections, play with coloring and much more. By the end of this photowalk, you’ll have the confidence you need to start implementing off-camera flash into your shooting repertoire with ease. You’ll learn: how to quickly set up off-camera-flash shots on location; what light modifiers you need to get the look you want (but still be portable); and tips on creating golden hour any time of the day.

Topic: Free Your Expectations

Speaker: Hiram Trillo

Where: Tradewinds F

When: 2/26 at 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Cost: View pass options here

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

Nowadays the word “Photojournalism” is of style, but how can we capture our clients in this light? In this class we will talk about Photojournalism, what is it really, and how do you have to work in a purist and real style? Capturing emotion among your clients cannot be feigned or recreated, Learn to lose your fear and get the free side of weddings.

Topic: Conversations About Workflow

Speaker: Charmi Patel Peña

Where: Photomechanic Booth

When: 2/28 at 12:00 PM

Cost: View options here

Topic: Buzzer Beater Wedding Portraits

Speaker: Justin Haugen

Where: Mariners B

When: 2/27 at 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Cost: View pass options here

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

Attendees will learn what to do when things run late on wedding day and how to maximize the least amount of time to cover all your portrait bases and deliver multiple looks for clients that will make it into their wedding albums. Learn how to take command of any situation and confidently pose and arrange your subjects during each phase of the wedding day. Justin will cover rapid-fire methods for moving wedding party and family members in and out of your group arrangements and leave you with a routine that will cover any family’s list of must-have groupings. Attendees will also learn how to implement off-camera flash and how to judge when the situation calls for it.

Topic: Beautiful Quality Light Throughout the Wedding Day

Speaker: Charmi Patel Peña

Where: Nikon Theater

When: 2/28 at 10:45 AM

Cost: View pass options here or stream live.

Photographers: Amii & Andy Kauth

Where: Fundy Designer Booth #1111

When: 2/27 at 12:30 PM

Where: Tenba Booth #1138,

When: 2/28 at 11:00 AM

Where: JPEG Mini Booth #260

When: 3/1 at 10:00 AM

Cost: View pass options here

Photographer: Jared Gant

Topic: 10 Ways to use MagMod

Where: MagMod Booth

When: 2/28 at 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Additional Appearances:

Where: Tave Booth

When: 2/28 at 2:00 – 3:00 PM

Where: JPEG Mini Booth #260

When: 3/1 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost: View pass options here

Topic: Intensive Wedding Workshop

Speaker: Jay Cassario

Where: Botanical Garden at Las Vegas Springs Preserve

When: 3/1 at 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Cost: Free!

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

Learn how to stand out in the over-saturated and competitive world of wedding and portrait photography in an intensive photography bootcamp with industry professional Jay Cassario from Twisted Oaks Studio on March 1 at the Botanical Garden at Las Vegas Springs Preserve.

Surrounded by natural light and the rustic beauty of the Mojave-inspired gardens, this hands-on workshop features a mock engagement shoot with two models and is designed to help attendees define their “style” while exploring new photographic techniques. That will be followed by a portfolio review and post-shoot critique. Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptop for the image review. Belongings will be stored securely during the engagement shoot.

Directing artistic portraiture and editorial posing

Authentic storytelling

Manipulating natural light

Editing/post-production

Topic: How to Grow Your Social Media Platforms

Master Class: The Power of Storytelling & Authenticity

Speaker: Meg Loeks

Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: 3/14

Cost: 250€

Register: Here

What Will She Be Discussing?

An in-depth discussion of her storytelling images and thought process.

The power of storytelling and authenticity within children’s portraiture. Learn how to be a creative storyteller. Learning how to find light and manipulate it to highlight and mask certain elements within your frame. Adding versatility to your portfolio utilizing all types of light including various forms of challenging light. How to work with low light and utilizing artificial light. Discussion on micro-composing and shooting with intention. Learn the meaning behind certain compositions and how to add versatility to your sessions. Study ways to enhance depth by use of layering and framing. Who is your audience and how to capture connection and emotion? The power of color theory and the use of color. Learn how to maintain consistent tones in every type of environment. Editing demonstration with outdoor and indoor images. Where and how to draw inspiration yet maintain authenticity and originality. Questions and personal portfolio reviews.

Topic: Off-Camera Lighting Bootcamp

Speaker: Brian Mullins

Where: Raleigh, NC

When: 3/24 at 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Cost: $400

Register: Here

What Will He Be Discussing?

In this class we will start off with a brief primer discussing shooting manually with your camera including the effects of shutter, aperture & ISO on flash and available light, color temperature, open shade and other available light sources before moving into flash photography. We will be talking about (and using) both on camera and off camera flash as well as learning how to blend the two together. This class is designed for the professional wedding & portrait photographer who have to produce high quality work in harsh, mixed or low light environments.