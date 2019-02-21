15 Educational Events Happening Before April 2019
Education is by far one of the easiest ways to challenge your artistry as a photographer and grow as a professional. By forcing yourself to get out of our comfort zone and learn new lighting & photo concepts, you will grow exponentially as an artist.
We’ve rounded up some special educational events taking place over the next couple of months to give you the opportunity to grow and learn from some industry greats:
February 24th, 2019 – Elevation Workshop, Las Vegas, NV
Topic: The Art of Dramatic Photography
Speaker: Sean LeBlanc
Where: Las Vegas, NV
When: 2/24
Cost: $395
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
- Find the right clients for your business
- Pillars of becoming a full-time photographer
- How to stay creative session after session
- On location live shoot with real clients
- Pose your clients for a relaxed and natural look
- Transform the ordinary into extraordinary
- Use natural light and off camera flash for impact
- Simplify your workflow to get more time back
- Prep your portfolio for contest submissions
- Breathe life into your photos with Photoshop
February 26, 2019 – The Artisan Editorial Shoot Shop, Las Vegas, NV
Topic: Wedding Photography Techniques & Business Branding
Speaker: Paul Von Rieter
Where: The Doyle, Las Vegas, NV
When: 2/26 at 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Cost: $800 (15% off with code “ARTISANLASVEGAS2019”)
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
The event is being held at a REAL wedding venue in Las Vegas, The Doyle. The naturally lit, loft inspired space is conveniently located only 10 minutes from the WPPI 2019 conference at Mandalay Bay. Upon organizing this event, Paul’s goal was to create an experience that sets a higher standard. “I wanted to create something uniquely different to the desert shoot outs typically offered during WPPI. It’s important to me that our attendees leave with knowledge of new shooting techniques while being provided with an incredible shoot space and visual content that will upscale their brand and help them get hired by their ideal client. I have hand picked only the best partners, design elements, and sponsors to bring this vision to fruition. It is sure to be an event unlike any ever offered in Vegas coinciding with the WPPI conference.”
- 6 shooting stations, 3 brides, 2 grooms
- Mock ceremony setup
- Fine art backdrops & luxury floral installations
- Hands-on instruction by Paul Von Rieter & team
- Time allotments and attendants at each station
- Short talk on the Artisan method and upscaling your brand
- Fujifilm gear demo & giveaway
- Snacks & drinks, raffles & more
February 26-27th, 2019 – WPPI, Mandalay BAY, LAS VEGAS, NV
Topic: Speed Posing for Tight Timelines
Speaker: Vanessa Joy
Where: South Pacific AB
When: 2/26 at 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Cost: View pass options here
Register: Here
What Will She Be Discussing?
As a photographer one of the main things you fight is time. Watch NYC/NJ Wedding Photographer Vanessa Joy as she poses her couples to get the most out of the time she’s given on a shoot. From varying poses, angles, and crops, you’ll learn how to maximize the number of quality images you get during a session, even if time isn’t on your side.
- Solid posing strategies for individuals, couples, and groups
- Easy ways to capture large bridal parties – fast
- How to work through a family list in 10 minutes flat
Topic: Creating Dramatic Wedding & Lifestyle Portraits with Natural Light and Off-Camera Flash
Speaker: Sean LeBlanc
Where: Mariners B
When: 2/26 at 8:30 AM – 10:00 PM
Cost: View pass options here
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
This photowalk is for wedding and portrait photographers looking to see the world in a new light and excel in their craft. Sean’s photowalk sold out quickly last year and he is back to take you on an honest and open behind-the-scenes tour of how to work with both natural light and off-camera flash while also opening your eyes to finding killer compositions. Bring your cameras because you will be putting them to good use experimenting with new techniques. Ultimately, this photowalk will give you the essential tools to push yourself while creating beautiful wedding and lifestyle portraits.
Topic: Mastering Your Ugly Environment
Speaker: Justin Haugen
Where: Mariners B
When: 2/26 at 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Cost: View pass options here
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
Attendees will learn how to walk into a messy room or unfavorable lighting conditions and immediately identify the best light sources in the scene, as well as how to position and pose their subjects in great light. Justin will cover how to minimize the obstructions and clutter in a scene and how to tell the most important parts of a wedding day story or showcase the best features of a portrait client in the most unassuming of locations. Learn how your lens selections affect the impact of your images and how your subjects will see themselves in their photos. Once you’ve learned how to harness the best light in a scene, Justin will cover some quick off-camera flash tips to take control of the light in the scene.
Topic: Off-Camera Flash for Natural Light Photographers Photo Walk
Speaker: Vanessa Joy
Where: Mariners B
When: 2/26 at 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
Cost: View pass options here
Register: Here
What Will She Be Discussing?
Learn easy setups and the first steps to adding off-camera flash to your natural light portfolio. It doesn’t have to be as hard as it looks and it can help you create a natural light look when it’s not golden hour and incredible photos in less-than-ideal lighting situations. Learn with Vanessa while she shows you how she eased into using OCF consistently for her natural light style portfolio and gives you tips and tricks to using it quickly and effectively in the field. Then, shoot alongside Vanessa as she demos all she’s taught you in applicable scenarios, going more in-depth on how to set up lighting shots, get the exposure, adjust for imperfections, play with coloring and much more. By the end of this photowalk, you’ll have the confidence you need to start implementing off-camera flash into your shooting repertoire with ease. You’ll learn: how to quickly set up off-camera-flash shots on location; what light modifiers you need to get the look you want (but still be portable); and tips on creating golden hour any time of the day.
Topic: Free Your Expectations
Speaker: Hiram Trillo
Where: Tradewinds F
When: 2/26 at 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Cost: View pass options here
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
Nowadays the word “Photojournalism” is of style, but how can we capture our clients in this light? In this class we will talk about Photojournalism, what is it really, and how do you have to work in a purist and real style? Capturing emotion among your clients cannot be feigned or recreated, Learn to lose your fear and get the free side of weddings.
Topic: Conversations About Workflow
Speaker: Charmi Patel Peña
Where: Photomechanic Booth
When: 2/28 at 12:00 PM
Cost: View options here
Topic: Buzzer Beater Wedding Portraits
Speaker: Justin Haugen
Where: Mariners B
When: 2/27 at 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Cost: View pass options here
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
Attendees will learn what to do when things run late on wedding day and how to maximize the least amount of time to cover all your portrait bases and deliver multiple looks for clients that will make it into their wedding albums. Learn how to take command of any situation and confidently pose and arrange your subjects during each phase of the wedding day. Justin will cover rapid-fire methods for moving wedding party and family members in and out of your group arrangements and leave you with a routine that will cover any family’s list of must-have groupings. Attendees will also learn how to implement off-camera flash and how to judge when the situation calls for it.
Topic: Beautiful Quality Light Throughout the Wedding Day
Speaker: Charmi Patel Peña
Where: Nikon Theater
When: 2/28 at 10:45 AM
Cost: View pass options here or stream live.
Photographers: Amii & Andy Kauth
Where: Fundy Designer Booth #1111
When: 2/27 at 12:30 PM
Where: Tenba Booth #1138,
When: 2/28 at 11:00 AM
Where: JPEG Mini Booth #260
When: 3/1 at 10:00 AM
Cost: View pass options here
Photographer: Jared Gant
Topic: 10 Ways to use MagMod
Where: MagMod Booth
When: 2/28 at 12:00 – 1:00 PM
Additional Appearances:
Where: Tave Booth
When: 2/28 at 2:00 – 3:00 PM
Where: JPEG Mini Booth #260
When: 3/1 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cost: View pass options here
March 1st, 2019 – Leica Workshop, Las Vegas, NV
Topic: Intensive Wedding Workshop
Speaker: Jay Cassario
Where: Botanical Garden at Las Vegas Springs Preserve
When: 3/1 at 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Cost: Free!
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
Learn how to stand out in the over-saturated and competitive world of wedding and portrait photography in an intensive photography bootcamp with industry professional Jay Cassario from Twisted Oaks Studio on March 1 at the Botanical Garden at Las Vegas Springs Preserve.
Surrounded by natural light and the rustic beauty of the Mojave-inspired gardens, this hands-on workshop features a mock engagement shoot with two models and is designed to help attendees define their “style” while exploring new photographic techniques. That will be followed by a portfolio review and post-shoot critique. Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptop for the image review. Belongings will be stored securely during the engagement shoot.
- Directing artistic portraiture and editorial posing
- Authentic storytelling
- Manipulating natural light
- Editing/post-production
March 14th, 2019 – Family Time Conference, Barcelona, Spain
Topic: How to Grow Your Social Media Platforms
Master Class: The Power of Storytelling & Authenticity
Speaker: Meg Loeks
Where: Barcelona, Spain
When: 3/14
Cost: 250€
Register: Here
What Will She Be Discussing?
An in-depth discussion of her storytelling images and thought process.
The power of storytelling and authenticity within children’s portraiture. Learn how to be a creative storyteller. Learning how to find light and manipulate it to highlight and mask certain elements within your frame. Adding versatility to your portfolio utilizing all types of light including various forms of challenging light. How to work with low light and utilizing artificial light. Discussion on micro-composing and shooting with intention. Learn the meaning behind certain compositions and how to add versatility to your sessions. Study ways to enhance depth by use of layering and framing. Who is your audience and how to capture connection and emotion? The power of color theory and the use of color. Learn how to maintain consistent tones in every type of environment. Editing demonstration with outdoor and indoor images. Where and how to draw inspiration yet maintain authenticity and originality. Questions and personal portfolio reviews.
March 24th, 2019 – Lighting Bootcamp, Raleigh, NC
Topic: Off-Camera Lighting Bootcamp
Speaker: Brian Mullins
Where: Raleigh, NC
When: 3/24 at 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Cost: $400
Register: Here
What Will He Be Discussing?
In this class we will start off with a brief primer discussing shooting manually with your camera including the effects of shutter, aperture & ISO on flash and available light, color temperature, open shade and other available light sources before moving into flash photography. We will be talking about (and using) both on camera and off camera flash as well as learning how to blend the two together. This class is designed for the professional wedding & portrait photographer who have to produce high quality work in harsh, mixed or low light environments.
Q&A Discussions
