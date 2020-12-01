From photography trends to AI adoption, Luminar Live will drive into the future of photography and offer insights on how to embrace the future. With excitement continuing to build over the upcoming Luminarᴬᴵ software, Skylum has announced a brand-new event to provide creatives with a first look at some of the latest AI-centric tools. Luminar Live will feature world-renowned photographers offering tips and tricks for creatives to make the most of Luminarᴬᴵ.

“With Luminarᴬᴵ, we want people to be empowered to create cool images without spending hours and hours to create it,” said Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum. “We’ve been giving previews of Luminarᴬᴵ a lot lately, and during Luminar Live, attendees will see a full hands-on presentation and demo, showcasing all the creative tools present in Luminarᴬᴵ.”

When: December 10, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. EST

Registration Link: Luminar Live

Who: The event will feature presentations from Elia Locardi, Pirre Lambert, Jessica Kobeissi, Lucy Martin, Richard Harrington, CEO Alex Tsepko and many other creators who rely on Luminar for their daily photo editing needs.

Get a Sneak Peek at the Future of Photo Editing

Luminar Live will kick off with a welcome from CEO Alex Tsepko, as he’ll share a brief outline of his industry vision. Then, attendees will be treated to a keynote discussing the latest photography and photo editing trends from industry visionary Elia Locardi. From there, workflows outlining landscapes and portraits will be demoed, showcasing some of the newest state-of-the-art AI features found in Luminarᴬᴵ, before a full presentation of Luminarᴬᴵ is showcased. Finally, Luminar Live will conclude with a panel discussion on how photos enhance social media and our digital lives, followed by a closing speech.

Register for the event before it goes live on December 10th!